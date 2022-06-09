It comes to light MILLIONAIRE payment that would have been offered to Johnny Depp for returning to Pirates of the Caribbean

After the trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard came to an end, the actor’s career seems to begin to regain its shine, since the millionaire salary that he would have offered was recently leaked Disney for Johnny to put himself back in the shoes of Captain Jack Sparrow for the saga ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘, after he had been eliminated from the franchise due to the defamation of which he was a victim and that many people believed, now the actor is the one who has the upper hand and will decide whether to accept the payment.

It was recently revealed that Johnny Depp he had beaten his ex-wife Amber Heard during the defamation trial they had, the same trial that caused Johnny to be left out of the successful saga of Disney of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘, which owes its success largely to the actor’s participation.

The negotiations between Disney Y Johnny Depp They will not be easy because, a couple of months ago, the actor said goodbye to the character of ‘Jack Sparrow’ with a video where he assured that he did not feel supported by the entertainment company and that not even for 300 million dollars would he return to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘.

Johnny Depp played Captain Jack Sparrow within the five existing installments of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘, becoming one of the most beloved characters by fans of the character, there were even many children who asked him to visit hospitals characterized as the popular pirate, something to which Johnny agreed.

It is said that the next installment of the Pirates of the Caribbeanfor which they offer a millionaire payment a Johnny Deppwill star the Australian Margot Robbie, with whom the new script is already being worked on, although her presence in the film has not yet been confirmed and has not yet started shooting.

This is the millionaire payment that would have been offered to Johnny Depp for returning to Pirates of the Caribbean

An executive revealed from Disney revealed to People magazine that the company should make an effort to recover Johnny Depp for the next installment of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘, all this in exchange for a millionaire payment that it would be very good for the actor after the expenses of the immense trial he held with Amber Heard.

Due to the box office potential that the sixth installment of the saga has, the executives would be serious about extending an offer so that Johnny Depp return to the main character after having won the defamation trial against his ex-wife, also an actress Amber Heard.

Although Jack Sparrow is an iconic character it will be difficult for Johnny Depp interpret it again although there are rumors that indicate that Disney would have put on the negotiation table even 301 million dollars for the actor to be the great captain of the Pirates of the Caribbean.