It comes to light MILLIONAIRE payment that would have been offered to Johnny Depp for returning to Pirates of the Caribbean

Photo of James James48 mins ago
0 29 2 minutes read

After the trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard came to an end, the actor’s career seems to begin to regain its shine, since the millionaire salary that he would have offered was recently leaked Disney for Johnny to put himself back in the shoes of Captain Jack Sparrow for the saga ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘, after he had been eliminated from the franchise due to the defamation of which he was a victim and that many people believed, now the actor is the one who has the upper hand and will decide whether to accept the payment.

It was recently revealed that Johnny Depp he had beaten his ex-wife Amber Heard during the defamation trial they had, the same trial that caused Johnny to be left out of the successful saga of Disney of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘, which owes its success largely to the actor’s participation.

