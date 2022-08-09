“It comforts me to know that I can help in something”

He calls himself Micks on his profiles. Twitter and Instagram and since last Friday his updates on social networks revolve around the sinister that keeps Matanzas in suspenseWhere he lives.

From Peñas Altas, a little less than half a kilometer away, across the bay, a cloud of smoke that does not stop and frequent explosions pierce his pupils. Sometimes he presses the button of a cell phone that, in stand-by and with the help of a tripod, he also captures the tragedy beyond the sea, the unanswered questions and the uncertainty.

Perhaps his vocation for medicine pushes him to be aware of those who face the fire within the security perimeter where the situation is extremely complex that has already made at least 14 of the firefighters who were trying to put out the flames disappear and has been enveloped in black fog. to four flammable tanks.

Contradictory and imprecise news increases his concern, which is why, in an attempt to “get to work” he has decided to share what he has seen since lightning set fire to tank 52 of the Supertanker Base in the Matanzas industrial zone that fateful 5 of August.

Black showers, voluminous dark clouds, plus a whole battery of four engaged tanks are now your status updates. Surprised by the request CyberCuba of portraying the person who takes photographs, agreed to answer our questions.

Who is Mikes?

These days I must tell you that from afar I have put myself in your shoes, and it has helped me to value the effort that each journalist must make to always keep a story to the letter. Thanks for the work you do. I’ll tell you a little about myself: My full name is Michael Rodríguez Rodríguez, I’m a first-year medical student here at the University of Matanzas, but also a part-time Community Manager, I’m 19 years old.

Where do you live or where are you now?

I don’t live in the city. I live in a town, Jagüey Grande, south of Matanzas. I came on vacation and they turned into this. I’m still here in Matanzas, Peñas Altas, near the bus station.

What has prompted you to post photos and information about what is happening?

What has prompted me to take photos and publish information about the events is the following:

I think that on NTV the information reaches the population a little late. I have a timely view from where I am right now, it is very easy for me to take photos instantly and be able to report quickly.

Another point is that there are many Cubans who do not have electricity, their only means are social networks.

CoHow have you experienced the sinister?

My impression of the incident is devastating, I have experienced it constantly four kilometers away. It is far, but I feel that I have lived it very closely. I didn’t like waking up to the noise of the helicopters leaving the military base near here, it’s a very ugly experience.

Secondly, what happened with the firefighters has shocked me a lot, the two young men are almost contemporaries of my age, I imagine that a year ago I was doing military service, it’s painful.

The moment of greatest fear was in the explosion on Saturday, I felt the heat up to here, at that moment I began to feel that this was already out of control on a large scale, I felt fear.

Your updates have been well received…

Right now I’m standing to take some photos, some people write to me to keep them up to date, they tell me that right now I’m their medium so they can find out what’s going on. I feel useful doing it, it comforts me to know that I can help with something!