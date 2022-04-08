“It completely changed my life”: Selena Gomez reveals what she hasn’t done for four years

In an interview with American television, on the occasion of the release of a platform dedicated to mental health, Selena Gomez revealed that she had made a radical decision four years ago, which completely changed her life.

Selena Gomez is a new woman. It’s been fifteen years since the young woman began her career in the very closed Disney family, which notably launched the careers of Miley Cyrus or even Demi Lovato. On my way, the 29-year-old superstar has nevertheless lost a few feathers. From the year 2010, she began a romantic relationship with Justin Bieber, with whom she lived the roller coaster for almost ten years, before separating definitively. After their breakup, Selena Gomez agreed to reveal the underside of her relationship with the singer, now married to model Hailey Bieber, saying: “I don’t mean to sound disrespectful, but I really think I have been the victim of some abuse (…) Although it’s obvious that I don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I’m really proud to say that I feel stronger than ever and that I have found a way to get through it all with as much grace as possible“.

The singer and actress has also had to deal with many health problems, she who suffers from lupus, a chronic disease, of autoimmune origin which results in a disorder of the immune system. In 2017, Selena Gomez had to undergo a kidney transplant, as a result of her illness, she who also admitted to suffering from anxiety and depression.

“I don’t have to worry about other people’s business”

Transparent about her mental health, the singer even created a platform with her mother, called Wondermind, with the aim of normalizing discussions around this still taboo subject. During an interview broadcast on the show Good Morning America, Selena Gomez returned to the efforts she was making to take care of herself and her mental health. “I see a psychologist, I have lots of books and I love dialectical behavior therapy“, she explained in particular. The star also revealed that she had not been on the internet … for four and a half years!

“It completely changed my life. I’m happier, more present, I’m more connected to people. I am aware of the power of the internet and in a way it has served a lot of people. But personally, the news that is really important, I get it thanks to the people around me.“, she explained. Then to conclude: “Everything else, I don’t care, because I don’t have to worry about other people’s business“. A revelation that will certainly amaze its 310 million subscribers on Instagram!