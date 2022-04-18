“it completely changed my life”

Selena Gomez on April 11, 2018 in California – Matt Winkelmeyer – Getty Images North America – AFP

In 2017, in a conflicting relationship with social networks, Selena Gomez decided to suspend her Instagram account and take a break from the Internet. A choice that the singer is far from regretting four years later.

Interviewed on the Good Morning America program about the release of her Wondermind platform, Selena Gomez returned to this decision and spoke of the positive impact this choice had on her mental health.

“It’s completely changed my life. I’m happier, I’m more present, I connect more with people,” she said.

“I understand how powerful the internet is, and in many ways it’s made great things happen in the world. But as far as I’m concerned, the news that’s really important, I get it from people in my entourage”, adds the singer.

A mental health awareness platform

To concretize about her, the one who in 2016 was considered the “queen of Instagram” and who now has more than 310 million subscribers, has just unveiled Wondermind: a resource platform on mental health, which she has helped found.

A fervent supporter of mental well-being awareness, Selena Gomez nevertheless confides that she still often struggles to get out of it herself. Very frank and open about depression and anxiety, the singer had revealed in 2020 her diagnosis of bipolarity.

“It was really liberating to finally know this information. I was able to better understand what was happening to me,” she said.

Wondermind’s goal is to make a large number of resources about mental health easily accessible to those who need them.

“I understand this feeling of not having anyone to confide in, I’ve been there, assures Selena Gomez. But with Wondermind we want to avoid this by creating a community and a space for people to feel that they are not not alone.”

Selena Gomez is also one of the executive producers of the series 13 Reasons Why, which evokes the theme of suicide among teenagers.

Original article published on BFMTV.com