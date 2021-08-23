it concerns the vaccine and some of his friends, an absurd gesture

Jennifer Aniston found herself the center of attention for some statements: it concerns the vaccine and some of her friends.

Jennifer Aniston is beloved all over the world. She is an actress and film producer. Celebrity, we know very well, came thanks to Rachel Green’s interpretation of the popular sitcom Friend. This role has allowed her to obtain, obviously thanks to her talent, an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Read also Coronavirus, Jennifer Aniston reveals her biggest phobia

Also for the actress, this last year, in which we found ourselves living in full pandemic, due to the spread of the coronavirus, was complicated. In recent days, some of his statements have attracted great attention. Aniston found herself in the middle of a bad episode involving her friends.

Also follow our INSTAGRAM channel to keep up to date: we give away scoops, memes and lots of entertainment! Click here

Loading... Advertisements

Jennifer Aniston, bad episode: it’s about the vaccine and some of her friends, what happened

The beloved actress Jennifer Aniston is always the center of attention. This is thanks to his skill. The star always surprises us with his excellent performances. It all started with the role of Rachel in the popular sitcom Friend. Since that time, the popularity has come strong and unexpected.

Read also Jennifer Aniston, do you know what she did before becoming an actress? You will never guess

But in the last few days, she has found herself the center of attention, for an episode involving the vaccine and her friends. A ‘gesture’ that has gone around the world. But what exactly happened? The actress made some statements to InStyle magazine: “There are still a large number of people who are no vax or just don’t pay attention to the facts. I have lost some people in my weekly routine who refused to get the vaccine and say if they did. It’s a shame“.

Apparently, revealed that he had to cut the ties with some of his friends who refused to get the coronavirus vaccine. Jennifer Aniston explained that opinions are legitimate and everyone has the right to give their opinion, but some are just clouded by fear.