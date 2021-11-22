It continued to function in the stomach

The American TikToker, Carli Bellmer told an incredible misadventure she was the protagonist of when she swallowed the phone’s earphone instead of the tablet.

“I was in bed and I had an ibuprofen tablet in one hand and my AirPods, my left earbud, in the other,” so one TikToker American, Carli Bellmer, told of an incredible misadventure in which she was the protagonist in recent days when instead of the tablet swallowed the earphone of the phone. The 27-year-old explained to her followers on social media that she eventually managed to expel him as a subsequent x-ray confirmed that it was no longer in her stomach. Before the headset left her body, however, Ms. Bellmer says that the appliance continued to work. The 27-year-old explained that she had sent her friend a voice memo and that the AirPod, strangely, transmitted it audibly from inside her stomach.

The Boston podcaster explained that they did confused in a moment of distraction when for a moment he thought the earphone was the pill he was holding in his other hand and swallowed it without thinking, swallowing it with water before realizing he had made a big mistake. “I tried to reject it I got tired of throwing up, I’m going crazy” declared the young woman in the original video recorded in the immediacy of the facts and then republished on TikTok where she has so far collected over 2.5 million views and thousands of comments among those she encouraged and those who criticized her claiming it was an exaggeration to make people talk about herself. The 27-year-old, for her part, explained that she wanted to share her experience with others only because she was not the first to do so and it is unlikely that she will be the last. “So, for educational purposes, I wanted to share my experience of how everything is going,” he said.

“Now it looks comical, but it was very scary at the time “ stressed TikToker, adding that they never recovered the headset. “I know he was expelled. I know it was in my stomach and now it’s gone “, he declared. In fact, not the first time this happens, again in the US, in the last year there have been two similar cases including that of a child but in both in the cases it was necessary to resort to the treatment of an emergency room.