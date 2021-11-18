it cost 2.5 million dollars!

Will Smith is the owner of the most expensive motorhome in the world, costing over $ 2.5 million and equipped with every imaginable comfort. The I am Legend star has certainly spared no expense and has chosen to use it as his home when he is out and about on business.

In fact, Will Smith is not very fond of staying in hotels and for this reason he preferred to have this one built gigantic two-story motorhome equipped with a hyper-technological kitchen, a living room full of sofas, a large wardrobe, a make-up station, bedrooms and extra luxury bathrooms even equipped with a sauna.

Of course, the actor also wanted that in his accommodation on 22 wheels there was also a cinema and not a small room with a projector, but a 30-seat room with very comfortable armchairs, arranged in front of a 100-inch maxi screen.

Will Smith recently admitted that he even thought about suicide but, looking at the pictures of this huge camper, he doesn’t seem to be having a bad time. This mobile dwelling also comes rented for the modest sum of 9 thousand dollars per night, so if you feel like it and above all the economic availability, you too will have the opportunity to stay in the home of the star who has grossed the most in 2020 with Bad Boys for Life.