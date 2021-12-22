It costs 10 times more than in 2020. Electricity prices are now scary

Yes it is soaring with fear, hour after hour, the price of electricity, that is, of the blood that flows in the production system and that keeps it alive. Not to mention that electricity is essential for domestic and daily activities.

This morning, Tuesday 21 December, electricity will be delivered tomorrow in Italy it cost over 10 times more than in 2020, when the average price has dropped below 40 euros per MWh. It is not known how the day will end.

Today’s is not an isolated event. In the week between Monday 13 and Sunday 19 December, according to data from GME (Manager of the Electricity Market), in Italy the PUN for electricity increased by 26%. The PUN represents the national average of the wholesale price and reached € 322.24 per MWh. Obviously the figure will be reflected directly on the electricity bill, which is also made up of other items. These have not increased: but electricity which increases by 26% in a week it’s a big bang.

And immediately after, another bang. Early in the day in Europe the MWh for tomorrow has exceeded the astonishing figure of 400 euros in numerous countries including Italy.

The further increase is also the effect of the closure of two other nuclear reactors in France for unexpected maintenance: the latest in a chain of events that even raises the fear of a European blackout or an energy rationing to avoid the blackout.

Underlying it all is the problem of gas, which this year is scarce and expensive across the EU. AND the problem is also the EU, which entrusts the price of energy to the market.

Electricity is produced – among other things – by burning gas. Since gas and electricity are indispensable, when there is little they cost more: it is there law of supply and demand. Experts expect Bulgaria to get a beating from the EU as Parliament interfered with the market by passing a moratorium on gas and electricity prices until March 2022.

If you accept the logic according to which it is It is forbidden to intervene directly on prices, there is no way to avoid or at least seriously mitigate the present and future shock. For example, in Italy the government now seems oriented to allow the payment of bills in installments. Who knows if anyone will be able to appreciate.

According to the calculations of the Greek Minister of Energy, European citizens they will have to face next year one greater expenditure on energy (electric and not only) as a whole equal to 350 billion euros: health!

One wonders how the productive and social system will be able to absorb a further shock of this kind. Energy-intensive companies are obviously those most in difficulty. For example, yesterday, Monday 20, the redundancy fund at the Sardinian galvanizing of Portovesme began. There is also the possibility that, with these prices, demand destruction will arise: one destruction of demand, lower consumption in the face of unbearably high prices.

This would be, among other things, a way to lower the head of the inflation that now worries the EU. But at the price of one economic and social butchery.

GIULIA BURGAZZI