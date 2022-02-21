It costs 28 euros with a simple condition

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 drops to 28 euros, although there is a simple requirement that you must meet.

I recently had the opportunity to analyze the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 and, honestly, the smart bracelet left me with very good feelings. In fact, it is the device that we recommend the most to maintain a basic control of physical activity and health. If you also want to always wear it on your wrist, take advantage of the occasion and buy it for only 28 euros on aliexpress square.

Xiaomi’s is the reference smartband on the market. Its quality is such that it does not usually drop much in price, although it has been a while since its launch. In fact, in amazon is currently for €44.90, its recommended retail price. Of course, to take advantage of the AliExpress Plaza discount you must meet a condition: be a new user. If you have already made a purchase, you can sign up with a new email address easily.

The transaction is totally safe in AliExpress Plaza, you can buy without any fear. The Spanish version of Chinese trade includes free shipping from Spain, so you will receive the Mi Band 6 in three or four days. What’s more, VAT is already included in the price and you have a return period in case the product does not convince you.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 for only 28 euros

Without a doubt, the purchase of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 is worth it because it has everything we need: comfortable design, good AMOLED screen, great autonomy and multiple sport and health functions. Starting with the design, this is a smartband that weighs only 22 grams and has a silicone bracelet that is also very light and breathable. The original strap is black, but you can change it to other straps for the Mi Band 6.

One of the great assets of the device is its 1.56-inch AMOLED screen with 450 nits of brightness. In practice, it is a screen that looks very good, we cannot ask for more for its price. Also, remember that the smart bracelet is waterproofso you can take a shower with it or swim in the pool without fear.

This smart bracelet is a good buy for its multiple sports and health functions. You can use it for record your running, walking or cycling workouts and thus know the kilometers traveled or the calories burned. Your health will be monitored at all times -in a basic way, of course- thanks to the heart rate sensor and blood oxygen monitoring. In addition, it has other tools such as sleep analysis and menstrual cycle control.

Finally, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 mounts a 125mAh battery that, squeezed to the maximum, offers a autonomy of 5 full days of use. If you limit fitness and health tracking, that autonomy can grow up to 14 days. Be careful, you can also opt for the battery saving mode, which takes that duration up to 19 days. By the way, the device comes with a magnetic charger that takes about 1 hour and 40 minutes to fully charge.

On the other hand, you can connect the bracelet to your mobile via the Mi Fit app. In this way, you can also receive notifications, know the weather information and even use the Alexa assistant. In short, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 is a very complete device for 28 euros. If you get hold of it, you can get the most out of it with the best tricks.

Related topics: Offers, Wearables, Xiaomi

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!