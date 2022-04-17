It costs about 62 euros and can be controlled from the mobile

Share

The Xiaomi MIJIA Smart DC Variable Frequency Fan is capable of circulating fresh air throughout the house in just 2 minutes and has a built-in Hall sensor that automatically rotates its rotating head.

Xiaomi has presented in China over the last few weeks new devices within its range of smart home productsall of which hit the market under the MIJIA brand.

Thus, after presenting an intelligent dehumidifier that also dries clothes or a hot and cold water dispensing machine with an antibacterial filter, now the Chinese giant has just launched in its native country a new standing fan that costs about 62 euros to change and that can be controlled from the mobile.

This is all you need to know about the Xiaomi MIJIA Smart DC Variable Frequency Fan

The MIJIA Smart DC Variable Frequency Fan standing fan stands out for its ability to make circulate fresh air throughout the house in just 2 minutessomething you get thanks to its large air volume of 29m3/min since the air expelled by this fan reaches a distance of 16 meters.

This new Xiaomi standing fan has a swivel head that automatically rotates in various directions thanks to the Hall sensor that is incorporated. Thanks to this sensor, said head can automatically execute a horizontal movement of double axis of 120º and vertical of 90º, thus ensuring that the air reaches all areas of the house. Also, when the fan turns off, the head returns to its starting position.

The Xiaomi MIJIA Smart DC Variable Frequency Fan also has a built-in a high-precision temperature and humidity sensorthanks to which, whether in smart mode or in sleep mode, you can automatically adapt the speed of the air according to the environmental conditions of the house.

Like any other Xiaomi smart device, this stand fan can be controlled via Xiaomi Home app and link to other Chinese brand smart home appliances such as dehumidifiers or air conditioners.

The Xiaomi MIJIA Smart DC Variable Frequency Fan is already on sale in China through the crowdfunding platform of the Chinese firm, Youpin, for a promotional price of 429 yuan, about 62 euros to change. After this promotional period, the price of this smart stand fan will be 499 yuan, about 72 euros to change.

