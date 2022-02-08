it costs little and never goes out

It also made its debut in Italy OPPO Watch Freelo smartwatch designed for sport but not only that a few days ago was presented in a global version on the Indian market. It is a smart watch that stands out for the ability to monitor sleep in depth, including any sleep apnea or other respiratory disorders, as well as for a high autonomy and for a very tempting price.









Clearly there is some compromise which allows you to lower the price of the product, such as the polycarbonate shell and not in metal, but it is still a valid device and, above all, made by a good brand that offers far greater guarantees than anonymous oriental manufacturers. Staying on sleep monitoring, for example, OPPO has worked with theTsinghua University within the Joint Research Center for Future Terminal Technology to develop reliable monitoring algorithms to calculate the quality of rest and report credible and not approximate data to the user.

OPPO Watch Free, technical features

The screen AMOLED 1.64-inch, rectangular, it is decidedly large and bright enough to ensure good visibility even with a lot of ambient light.

OPPO Watch Free has a good endowment of sensors, among which a 6-axis motion sensor and one for heart rate. Thanks to the integrated sensors, the smartwatch can automatically monitor 4 sports modes, out of 100 total training types that it can monitor at the user’s request.

Also important is the continuous control of the heart rate: If irregularities are detected, the smartwatch vibrates to warn the user who is wearing it. To reduce it stress and improve the user’s general health OPPO Watch Free introduces OSleep, a complex and complete system for monitoring the quantity and quality of sleep, snoring and sleep apnea.

Finally, Oppo Watch Free has a very large batteryable to keep it on for up to 14 days, and which recharges very quickly: with 5 minutes of charging you get another 24 hours of use.

OPPO Watch Free: when it arrives and how much it costs

The new Oppo smartwatch has already arrived in Italy, and can be bought on the official Oppo website. It is also on Amazon, at a price of 99.99 euros.