“It could be a ‘natural vaccine’ that is nearing the end of the pandemic”

The Russian president Vladimir Putin reassures about the diffusion of the new variant of the Covid. “There Omicron variant it could be a natural vaccine ”, this was the affirmation of the Kremlin number one on TV yesterday during an interview on the progress of the pandemic released to the Russian news station Rbc. “It is not fair, however, to come to affected conclusions,” he concluded, however Putin.

Even if welcomed with great attention and concern by all experts, the spread of the new Covid Omicron variant could be less harmful than expected for Putin who compared it to a sort of ‘living vaccine’ or natural vaccine. “According to the data collected so far, this variant does not seem as harmful as some imagined, for some experts it could be a natural vaccination that is nearing the end of the pandemic.Putin explained.

The Russian president repeated his version that concerns about Omicron were premature, even to members of the government at a meeting in Sochi yesterday.

It is not the first time that the term ‘natural vaccine’ has been used in Russia with respect to the spread of Omicron. Pyotr Chumakov, member of the National Academy of Sciences, head of the important laboratory of Engelhardt, had already posed the question and caused a lot of uproar in the academic world.

Of this opinion also Professor Anatoly Altstein of the Gamaleya Research Center according to which “If evidence continues to emerge that it is a “milder” Covid strain that avoids severe disease in most cases then it could really serve as a natural vaccine“.

More infectious variant but which leads to less serious consequences in positive subjects. This is the basic thesis on Omicron by Puntin and the two experts.

Omicron as a vaccine

However, a large part of the Russian scientific community currently considers the use of the Omicron variant as a vaccine unlikely, deliberately infecting citizens. Studies are still very immature on the issue and at the moment the details of the disease caused by the Omicron variant are unknown to the world scientific community.