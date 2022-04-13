it could be a serious condition

Sometimes you find yourself with vertical lines on your nails that are attributed to vitamin deficiency, but it could also be a serious condition.

The nails they are a very important part of our body. Those of the hands, above all, are always exposed and therefore it is good to keep them well cared for. In addition to having beautiful hands and nails to make a good impression on others, however, it is important first of all that they are healthy.

It may sometimes happen that you notice that your nails are more fragile than usual, or have white spots or even some vertical lines. Experts have indicated that these signs are normal in most cases. In fact, they could be a consequence of trauma, of aging. A lack of vitamins and minerals such as calcium is often blamed. Something completely harmless and solvable.

YOU COULD ALSO READ >>> Healthy and perfect nails? Here is the Californian manicure

However, one must always be careful and never underestimate anything, even these nail marks. In fact, in some cases they could represent a serious pathology. But let’s see below all the details on what it could be.

Vertical lines on the nails – what could it be

Many times we hear about a lack of calcium if white spots appear on the nails, or a lack of iron with particular signs. Nutrition plays, as always, a fundamental role for our health. In these cases, it will be enough to eat a little better, or the doctor may decide to help you with supplements. Nothing serious.

However, there is also another pathology that can manifest itself as lines on the nails. This is hypothyroidism. It means your thyroid isn’t working as it should. This gland is essential for some functions of our body, therefore, it is absolutely necessary to intervene. That said, experts have also noted cases where the marks in the nails could refer to something else.

YOU COULD ALSO READ >>> Heart attack: a signal could be coming from the nails

In some cases, lines on the nails can also indicate other conditions such as immune diseases, arthritis, inflammation, infections or problems related to metabolism. In any case, if you notice strange signs on your nails, it is advisable to contact your doctor and make some checks in order to identify the cause and be able to intervene immediately on the problem.