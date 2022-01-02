“It could be a tumor” – Corriere.it

from Andrea Sereni

A fan notices a mole and tells Brian “Red” Hamilton to check it: it was a malignant melanoma. On Saturday they met: “She’s my heroine.” The two teams gave her a $ 10,000 medical scholarship

A phone pressed against the plexiglass, a short message written in white on a black background. Brian “Red” Hamilton, 47, is on the bench, checking the helmets and uniforms of his Vancouver Canucks, a franchise of Nhl, the American professional ice hockey league. At that moment he notices that there, behind the chairs, there is a girl who tries to get his attention. She is a fan of the opposing team, the Seattle Kraken. Her name is Nadia Popovici, she is 22, and at that moment she is changing Hamilton’s life.

What then “Red” – nickname due to the red hair – at first ignores it. How many times has he seen opposing fans trying to disturb his boys. But she insists, slams her hand against the glass. She convinces him to turn around, to go to meet her to understand what she wanted. He reads the message written on the phone, in a note: “The mole on your neck could be a tumor. Please, get checked by a doctor! “. Hamilton nods, shows her his thumb.

He went to the doctor shortly after the game (dated October 23). And he found out that Nadia was right, the one on the back of her neck was a malignant melanoma, a skin cancer. Diagnosed early, which allowed Hamilton to undergo surgery to remove the mole. And so save himself. For this Saturday, before a new match against the Seattle octopuses, he wrote a letter and shared it on social media: “My name is Brian” Red “Hamitlon and I’m looking for a very special person – it reads -, and I need of your help. To this woman I am looking for, you have changed my life, now I want to find you to say thank you ».

#HockeyTwitter, we need your help! Please RT to spread the word and help us connect Red with the woman he considers his hero. pic.twitter.com/HlZybgOnjf – Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 1, 2022

An appeal to have someone help him find Nadia. “That message you showed me on your phone will stay in my head forever, and it changed my family and me’s life. You were right, your instincts were correct, that mole on my neck was a malignant melanoma and now, thanks to the help of the doctors, it’s gone. And you managed to make me notice it in the chaos of a hockey game. You are my heroine“.

In a short time the social networks have worked the magic: the Canucks post was read by Nadia’s mother: «She’s my daughter! We are subscribers to the Kraken, in the seats behind the guest bench at the Climate Pledge Arena. Nadia hasn’t seen this message yet, she was at work at the suicide crisis center in Seattle, now she’s asleep. You will be shocked to see it. ” So on Saturday Nadia and “Red” met again. The masks that struggle to hide smiles, a hug that comes spontaneously and a chat (immortalized in a video later shared by the Canucks). «He extended my life, he saved it – Hamilton’s words after the game -. The doctor told me that if I didn’t notice in time, that mole would kill me in four or five years. The way he noticed it shocked me. It wasn’t very big. She is my heroine. ‘

The internet community helped us find Brian’s hero, Nadia, and tonight they met in person where he got to express his sincerest thank you to her for saving his life. A story of human compassion at its finest. pic.twitter.com/66ogo5hB1a – Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 2, 2022

Nadia, a graduate of the University of Washington, Vancouver and Seattle were given a $ 10,000 scholarship for a medical school. “I saw her mole and thought wow, this is a perfect example of what melanoma looks like,” she said.

Before the match, the audience gave her a standing ovation, after the success of Vancouver «Red» wanted to take a selfie together: «The biggest victory tonight».