It could be his father: how old is Marc Anthony’s young girlfriend

Mark Anthony is synonymous with success and absolute talent, since he has not only conquered the world with his great songs but also with his performances in important movies of Hollywood. A few weeks ago the interpreter of the song “Live the life” It was a trend in various entertainment news portals for his personal life. It is that she made public that she has a new girlfriend.

Mark Anthony He is going through one of the greatest moments of his life since he is not only succeeding with his music but also in love. A few weeks ago there were strong rumors that the famous salsa singer was in a relationship with the Miss Universe Paraguay 2021, Nadia Ferrera. This was confirmed by the singer himself through his official accounts with a series of publications that he dedicated to his beloved.

With a photo posted on the official profile, Mark Anthony confirmed this happy news. It is an image where they can be seen hugging and smiling. In addition, you can read a message that says the following: “May God multiply everything you wish for us.” This made it clear that love knows no geographical limits.

Who is Nadia Ferreira?

Nadia Ferrera is an international model and Paraguayan businesswoman, she was appointed Miss Universe Paraguay 2021 and represented Paraguay at Miss Universe 2021, finishing as the first runner-up of the seventieth edition of Miss Universe. As a model, she first gained recognition in 2018, after being selected for Custo Barcelona’s O/W 2018 show at New York Fashion Week. She has since appeared in Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, L’Officiel and Robb Report Singapore.

In addition to having an innate beauty, the Paraguayan model also had a stint on television as she became a local celebrity after her participation in the program Parodying from telefuture in 2015, in which participants imitate famous singers, such as Taylor Swift and Violetta. This caused his fame to grow in various parts of the continent.

To the surprise of many, the blue-eyed brunette is 22 years old and despite the great age difference she has with her current partner, they are seen very much in love through the social media. the former of Jennifer Lopez He is currently 53 years old, so the difference between the two is 31 years. It could even be his father.

On the other hand, Mark Anthony It is not the first time that he conquers a miss Universe since several years ago he married Diana Torres, who won the aforementioned beauty contest representing her beloved Puerto Rico. In addition to her, during her marriage to the Latin singer, she had two children. Christian Muniz and Ryan Adrian Muniz. Nowadays, she has a cordial relationship of friendship with her ex-husband since every time they have an event for her children, they both come accompanied and happy.