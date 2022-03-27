It could be his father: how old is Marc Anthony’s young girlfriend

Mark Anthony is synonymous with success and absolute talent, since he has not only conquered the world with his great songs but also with his performances in important movies of Hollywood. A few weeks ago the interpreter of the song “Live the life” It was a trend in various entertainment news portals for his personal life. It is that she made public that she has a new girlfriend.

Mark Anthony He is going through one of the greatest moments of his life since he is not only succeeding with his music but also in love. A few weeks ago there were strong rumors that the famous salsa singer was in a relationship with the Miss Universe Paraguay 2021, Nadia Ferrera. This was confirmed by the singer himself through his official accounts with a series of publications that he dedicated to his beloved.

