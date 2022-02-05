Constipation is neither a disease nor a pathology, but it is a common physical condition, which can occur regardless of gender and age. Sometimes you don’t go to the bathroom for a day or two. But it is when he does not pass more than three times a week that it is likely constipation.

Generally, this is not associated with a previous pathology, rather with an incorrect diet, which can also determine the shape of our feces. In fact, in case of constipation, the poop is hard and dehydrated and therefore also difficult to expel.

This also causes abdominal swelling, cramps and pain, as well as the appearance of hemorrhoids from exertion. When we talk about improper nutrition, we mean adopting a diet with a high fat content and low in fiber.

Fibers, on the other hand, are indispensable for the body, precisely because they favor the proper functioning of the intestine and evacuation. By integrating more fiber, drinking at least 2l of water a day and exercising daily, the problem should improve. Speaking of nutrition, there are some foods that could help you go out of your body.

Natural remedies

Examples can be plums, kiwis, dried fruit, oil, vegetables etc. Some vegetables in particular, being high in fiber, are responsible for smelly farts even though they could help reduce bad cholesterol.

Other aids could be grandmother’s remedies, such as herbal teas or infusions or even supplements, possibly capable of improving the situation. It could be useful in case of constipation, for example, the aloe vera drink.

It could be useful in case of constipation but pay attention to the interaction with drugs if we suffer from heart and liver problems

According to Humanitas, aloe vera, a plant that many have at home, could be used in case of constipation for its laxative functions. It is its contents of anthraquinone glycosides which, by contracting the colon, would favor the transit of feces towards the rectum.

But we pay attention if we have been diagnosed with a heart or liver problem and, therefore, we take special medications. In fact, the AIRC argues that it is precisely the molecules contained that interfere with the active ingredients of drugs or natural-based supplements. This could cause problems with blood and liver clotting in the long run.

Deepening

Here’s how to walk to achieve flat stomach and sculpted physique goals as well as reduce bad cholesterol