it could blackmail you and steal everything from you

In the world of WhatsApp there are many scams. This one in particular can not only steal everything but it can also blackmail you. Here’s what to watch out for.

The world of technology always imposes a high level of attention. Our identity is in danger every day for this reason we must be careful of everything that comes to us. For example, over the Christmas period there was a spread of a particular message. This, if accepted, would have led to the loss of certain data by the user.

It is also true that, the downside, is represented by more communication speeds. Messaging applications are being used more and more. One above all Whatsapp. This now does not allow you to exchange only messages but also many other types of content. The functions are always constantly updated and these allow you to have experiences that change over time.

As mentioned, i scam attempts there are so many. The most recent is truly dramatic. This is because not only can you lose your sensitive data but there is also the possibility that you will blackmailed. Let’s go through the details of this scam and what its consequences are.

WhatsApp, the trick that reveals the location of your contacts: even without sharing

WhatsApp, watch out for contact: the scam could cost you dearly

Cybercriminals really try them all. Any contact we don’t know can turn into a trap. Whether it’s emails, calls or messages, the juice doesn’t change. Always be careful. As in this case. The story concerns a contact that comes out of nowhere and tends to want to initiate a conversation with the user. This alone should make the recipient turn up their nose.

If the situation evolves, however, we are at high risk of fraud. In fact, the contact will always speak in friendly tones, just so as not to make the potential victim suspicious. At some point, it will start asking for personal informations. Maybe even making compliments to the profile photo. The information will serve to steal money to the victim. In case of no to sending the money, they will proceed to blackmail. In fact, they will blackmail the subject to disclose private pictures.

WhatsApp, too many groups? The quick and inconspicuous solution

As we can imagine, “indulge”To this contact brings only negative things. The recommendations are the usual. Always be alert to any kind of communication. Don’t share images or videos with ease and, especially in this case, do not give twine to contacts that came out of nowhere. In short, safety must first and foremost start with us.