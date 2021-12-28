it could happen every time you withdraw

Withdrawing at an ATM is one of the routine operations of our times. Insert the card, enter the code, choose the amount and give the ok: one of the most natural gestures in the world.

Most people do not know what actually happens every time they withdraw or when they make any other transaction at the ATM.

Pay close attention: we are about to reveal a detail unknown to most.

ATM: what happens every time you withdraw

Usually, the withdrawal operation is thought to be confidential, personal, intimate. No, it is not completely secret.

At the time of withdrawal the branch immediately records the movement. Not to mention that the Revenue Agency knows, monitors our operations to identify possible irregularities. So far, nothing mysterious, most of us know.

What many don’t know is that there is also something else that monitors: the Hidden Camera, imperceptible, invisible, silent. We are checked without knowing it, we are taken back every time we make a withdrawal or other operations at the ATM.

What cameras film us? The general electronic eyes at the entrance to the bank and the hidden camera installed at the ATM. It is a camera integrated for security reasons: only obsolete and dated branches do not integrate it.

ATM withdrawal: taken back for our safety

It may seem a disturbing reality, you immediately think about privacy, but there is also the positive side of the coin: ours safety.

It is thanks to the hidden camera that, most of the time, it is possible to trace the person responsible when someone illegally withdraws with a credit card found in a lost or stolen wallet.

In this case, the Police they can view the images of entry and exit and also have the aid of the frontal overview of the subject to identify him promptly.

Just to give an idea, let’s think of one of those episodes of Celebrity Hunted, the well-known Amazon reality show. In this reality show, celebrities have to hide to escape the hunters. The authorities on their trail are able to trace various recorded images, including those of the ATM. Every time they make a withdrawal, they are taken up in full.