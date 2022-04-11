Sports

It could have been the 10 of the Tri, but because of Martino Flores he says yes to Canada

Marcelo Flores would end up playing for Canada in Qatar
Marcelo Flores would end up playing for Canada in Qatar

Gerardo Martino don’t want to include Marcelo Flores to Mexican team and all this would cause the young player to leave with the Canadian team. In an interview with LUP, the young midfielder said that he is considering the Canadian offer.

Marcelo Flores He assured that he was trained in Canada and has family there, however, his first option was Mexico, even when England summoned him to be part of the English training, he would have rejected them for choosing Mexico, but Gerardo Martino He doesn’t even give them the time.

Given this, the Canadian team wants to take advantage and according to ESPN, they would have already offered to take him to worldthat yes, the player will have to earn his title within the framework of the ecumenical appointment.

What chance does Flores have of playing for Mexico?

Yes Gerardo Martino decides to take Marcelo FloresEven with giving him minutes in the World Cup despite his young age, it would be Tata’s best decision. However, Tata wants to bring experience to Qatar and only if players are dropped, could he consider it.

