Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death in our country. According to the estimates of the De Gasperis Foundation of the Niguarda hospital in Milan every year in Italy over 230 people die from heart problems. Myocardial infarction affects the heart through partial or total occlusion of a coronary artery.

Understanding the symptoms of a heart attack is important to intervene promptly and avoid possible death. But can it be prevented? According to a Swedish study it is possible to prevent heart attack in 4 out of 5 cases. According to this study, adopting some habits could be able to avoid it.

This problem typically manifests itself as a pain in the chest or stomach, but arm pain may also be a symptom. In addition, cold sweats, nausea and vomiting are other warning signs of a possible heart attack.

In recent years, medicine has made great strides in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. There are even techniques that allow you to understand in 5 minutes if a patient has had a heart attack or could have it in the next 30 days. This is no small feat because those who have a heart attack don’t necessarily have the same symptoms.

It could help prevent a heart attack and lower the risk for the heart in 80% of cases, those who follow these 5 moves

But how can the risk of heart attack be prevented? This is revealed by a study carried out by researchers from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, coordinated by Agneta Akesson. The research observed over 21,000 men between the ages of 45 and 79 for 11 years. The aim of the research was to understand how this pathology could be prevented. According to the study, at the same risk, patients who shared 5 habits would have had a reduced chance of heart attack by up to 85%.

A correct diet, regular physical activity and absence of overweight, would help reduce the risk of heart attack. The absence of smoking and almost reduced consumption of alcoholic beverages would also be necessary conditions to lower the risk by 80%. The results of this study were published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Indeed, many of these habits fall within the risk factors listed by the Ministry of Health. A healthy diet and regular physical activity are fundamental conditions for warding off the spectrum of heart attack. According to a medical study, a particular physical activity performed 4 times a week would greatly reduce the risk of heart attack.

Obviously, physical activity is not enough to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Those who follow a diet of healthy habits could help prevent a heart attack, exactly as indicated by the study analyzed above. According to the study, this risk can be lowered by over 80%.

