We could really define the disease that we will see today “worldwide”. Nothing to do with what could be the disease of the fans in view of the next championships, which however will not see the presence of our Italy. We use the term “worldwide” instead, because according to medical statistics over 2 billion people have contracted it in their lifetime. Among these, more than 350 million would not have treated it properly, with the risk of turning into a much more serious disease such as cancer. As we will see in this article, medicine defines it as silent, because it takes over our organism with an incubation that could even last six months. However, manifesting itself with symptoms that we could confuse with the very common ones.

It affects the liver through the blood

Hepatitis B is technically an inflammation that affects the liver and is caused by the virus of the same name that spreads in the blood. But, also in seminal fluids, in saliva and sometimes even in breast milk. For this reason, science always remembers how appropriate protected intimate relationships with people we do not know are. The famous spectrum of AIDS is not the only disease that can be transmitted through the fluids of our body. Let’s start by saying, in order not to scare our Readers, that, given in hand, 9 out of 10 patients recover, but the minimum percentage could still face very serious health problems. Especially if not diagnosed and treated in time. In infants, for example, it could even turn into a liver tumor.

It could manifest itself with the classic symptoms of intestinal flu such as nausea and vomiting but could instead be the indicator of a silent and dangerous disease

We must not underestimate this disease which manifests itself with quite common symptoms such as:

tiredness and exhaustion;

nausea and vomit;

abdominal pain and cramps;

lack of appetite;

presence of jaundice on the skin.

Rarely, it could also be accompanied by the onset of fever. In case these symptoms persist, it will be good to consult our family doctor immediately.

Blood tests once again show the disease

It could manifest itself with the classic symptoms of intestinal flu and we discover it through the very important blood tests. In fact, in the event that the virus had taken possession of our blood, the levels of some values ​​would increase, indicating the state of suffering of the liver. Not intervening within the famous six months of incubation, the disease could become chronic and represent real damage to the liver.

