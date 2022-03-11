It could mean that the brain skips if we have these frequent ailments after the age of 40 but also these other problems

Entering the so-called “door”, we begin to suffer some blows. Wrinkles and crow’s feet on the face, some forgetfulness, some scattered pain. In short, some are not happy with the advancing age, while others think that 40 is an important milestone, because “life begins at this age”.

Indeed, it is true. Life begins at this age, but all the checks to be done also begin, as a form of prevention. In fact, as we age, it is very important to undergo frequent checks and blood tests. This is because age could be a risk factor.

In this regard, we should also think about everything related to the mind. In fact, the brain may slowly shut down with these bad habits. By correcting these errors, our mind could benefit from them.

However, we must also pay attention to the signals that our body “suggests” to us. If we were to have ailments, it could mean that the brain is losing bumps. Or, it could mean something else entirely. What the Istituto Superiore di Sanità would like to tell us is that if we often experience fainting and consequent palpitations and chest pains, we should go to the doctor.

There is more behind the collapse

We call it fainting but the more appropriate term is collapse which, even if it is temporary, could hide more. First of all, collapse is that disorder that occurs suddenly, with loss of consciousness and with pallor.

Usually, before we lose consciousness, we feel the slow heartbeat and dizziness. Collapse occurs because blood flow stops or decreases. This causes a lowering of blood pressure and an alteration of the mental state.

It can happen to everyone to faint, perhaps due to the heat, or a lack of vitamins, or even a drop in sugar. Generally, after regaining consciousness, we should understand the cause, especially if it were the first time. Otherwise, if we have these disorders often, it could be the warning of a heart or neurological problem.

It could mean that the brain skips if we have these frequent ailments after the age of 40 but also these other problems

The ISS also argues that if accused after age 40, then it would seem likely that it is a more serious health problem. Among the causes there would be some neurological conditions, such as Parkinson’s, or some problems related to the blood vessels to the brain.

As for heart problems, however, the causes could be changes in the valves of the heart, blood clots and heart failure. Age, in this case, would not represent a risk factor but, as anticipated, if we were to experience this disorder for the first time, after turning 40, then it could be linked to these problems.