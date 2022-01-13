Some preclinical conditions are not configured as a real pathological state. However, they can be an indicator of possible negative outcomes on the functioning of some systems. For this reason, the simple blood sample is used to outline a very important clinical profile on the person’s state of health. It is sometimes thought that high cholesterol and triglyceride levels are the only ones that expose you to the risk of so-called major adverse cardiac events.

Some very recent scientific researches show that another aspect not to be underestimated concerns a specific preclinical condition. In fact, this high value in the blood that we too often neglect could unexpectedly herald heart disease. Let’s see below what scholars say about it.

What financial aid can be received in case of illness

Taking care of your heart is an act that requires constant and daily commitment. For this reason, in a previous study we explained which total cholesterol values ​​it would be better not to exceed according to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health. According to the National Institute of Health, cardiovascular diseases are currently the leading cause of death in our country. In fact, they are responsible for about 44% of all deaths and 28% of these are caused by ischemic heart disease. Heart problems can have a very strong impact on everyday life and often become chronic requiring constant care and interventions.

Those with a disabling health condition can sometimes request financial aid from the state. For example, with some heart problems, INPS pays around 300 euros per month for 3 years to those who apply and possess the economic-health requirements. Regarding the verification of one’s own state of health, some scholars have highlighted some interesting data.

It could unexpectedly herald heart disease this high blood count that we too often overlook

A team of US researchers recently published a scientific study to show the results of their research. They started from the fact that type 2 diabetes mellitus is a known inflammatory process and a risk factor for cardiac events. Starting from this assumption, the researchers hypothesized the following: even a prediabetes condition could affect inflammation processes and be a potential risk factor for major adverse cardiac events.

The prediabetes condition is generally configured for fasting blood glucose levels between 100-125 mg / dl. The data collected covered a period of time equal to five years on a sample of about 120 thousand participants. According to what emerged from the investigations, compared to subjects with normal glycated hemoglobin, in patients with prediabetes the risk of cardiovascular disease increased. Prediabetes could be a potential risk factor for the onset of actual diabetes. This data underlines the importance of not neglecting preclinical conditions both in relation to the onset of the full-blown pathology and in relation to the related risks. Although the studies need further data, this seems an interesting starting point for future and further research.

Deepening

With a fatigued heart and persistent arrhythmias, you can first retire INPS by submitting this request