“It did not give the desired results” – Il Tempo





“The Covid vaccine about children under 5 years old? Suspended“. The news was given by the immunologist Antonella Viola in a speech to TG3 on Sunday 13 February. The researcher announced: “About children the clinical study of the Pifzer vaccine, reviewed by the American FDA, did not give the desired results. Not for safety reasons, but the effectiveness was not sufficient, the protection is not enough and for this reason the FDA has suspended the trial pending further data that include the third dose “.





So there will be no vaccine for children under 5 years of age before summer. On the general pandemic situation in Italy, Viola has embraced the line of the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza: “We are coming out of an acute phase but we cannot run, we do not know if Omicron will be the last or if other variants will arrive as has already happened. We must move with extreme caution. A US study shows that even the third dose loses its effectiveness over time “. And in fact on the hypothesis of a fourth inoculation, the professor at the University of Padua warned: “The decision will depend on what the virus will do, on how it behaves. Probably a new dose will be needed at least for the frail, if not now in the autumn ”.



