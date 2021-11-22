The super Green pass, the evolution of the green certificate that the Government is thinking about, accessible only to those vaccinated or cured of Covid-19, “it does not give 100% security: there is always a small chance that the vaccinated and the cured can transmit the virus, although certainly for a short time and with a low viral load. “Massimo Andreoni, head of Infectious Diseases at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), highlights this at Adnkronos Salute.

According to the expert, to modify the current Green pass, one point should be considered: “It should be borne in mind that there is a gradualness in the safety that can be given by having the vaccine, the third dose or being cured of Covid – remember – If the Green pass is released within 3 months of these 3 possibilities is one account, at 6 months another because a reduction in the antibody titer already begins and after 6 months this figure is reduced even more. vaccinations of both natural disease, in a green certificate “.

“But beyond the Green pass – warns Andreoni – it seems clear to me that we absolutely must keep the measures that we already know well: the mask worn indoors and outdoors if there are crowds, distance andhygiene of the hands “.

For Andreoni “sand the epidemiological trend were to worsen and the “Covid-19 epidemic,” especially in terms of hospitalizations and intensive care admissions, should go out of control, I believe that more and more stringent restrictions will have to be reached. I also think of a selective lockdown for those who are not vaccinated. When there is an extreme difficulty in containing infections, it is inevitable to arrive at more stringent decisions “.