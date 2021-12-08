it does not pay coupons for 82.5 million. The specter of bankruptcy – Corriere.it

Never-ending crisis for Evergrande. The Chinese real estate giant failed to repay its creditors, and the Beijing government is moving to avoid the bankruptcy of the group, crushed by billionaire debts. The company has approx 260 billion euros of debt and struggled for several months to honor the interest payments and deliveries of the apartments under construction. However, according to some bondholders would not have been able to redeem offshore coupons of $ 82.5 million (€ 73.1 million) within the 30-day grace period, which expired on 6 December. The risk is the default of the company.

Previous The situation of the Shenzhen company is therefore confirmed as critical. By September, the group had failed to meet several deadlines and had suspended its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Evergrande president Xu Jiayin even sold over 7 billion yuan worth of personal assets in October.approximately$ 1.1 billion to support the troubled company. Until now, the colossus had managed to repay its creditors before the end of the grace period.



The prospects To cope with difficulties Evergrande has established a risk management committee led by its president and founder Xu Jiayin. According to a document filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the board of the real estate giant has launched the initiative to contain and eliminate risks based on the company’s current operational and financial challenges. Analysts believe that the brick giant is heading towards a restructuring process, whose resolution was put in black and white in another stock exchange file, also filed on Friday, including the willingness to actively engage with offshore creditors to formulate a viable restructuring plan. The new committee members have diverse backgrounds, including senior executives and executives from several leading companies in China. These include Hao Han, a partner of Beijing’s Zhong Lun law firm. Evergrande remarked that the committee could be helpful in resolving its current difficulties.

