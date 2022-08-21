Entertainment

‘It doesn’t make sense’: Sandra Bullock says she’s ‘still embarrassed’ about one of her movies

Photo of James James10 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Sandra Bullock reflected on her film career and pointed to a film she is “still ashamed of”.

The 57-year-old actress recently announced that she will be taking a break from acting to be with her family. But first, she took a look back and remembered what she regrets about her career.

During an interview with his co-star in Lost CityDaniel Radcliffe, for TooFabBullock stated, “I have a [película que] nobody saw and in which I am still ashamed to have been. Is named Speed ​​2…”.

“Has no sense. A slow ship. Slowly going towards an island”.

He added, “It’s one of the movies I wish I hadn’t made and no fans saw it that I know of.”

Bullock and Keanu Reeves starred together in the original 1994 action film, Speedabout a Los Angeles Police Department SWAT team agent who has to stop a bomb from exploding on a city bus by keeping his speed above 50 mph.

Bullock returned for the 1997 sequel, Speed ​​2: cruise controlwith Jason Patric in the lead role of Officer Alex Shaw in the film, which takes place on a luxury cruise ship.

Jason Patrick and Sandra Bullock in Speed ​​2

(Ron Phillips/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Reeves explained his decision not to reprise his role in the sequel in an interview last year, saying, “An ocean liner? I had a feeling that he was not okay.”

Speed ​​2: Cruise Control it did not receive the same positive feedback as its predecessor. In Rotten Tomatoesthe film has a four percent approval rating, and the website consensus reads: “Speed ​​2 falls far short of its predecessor, thanks to laughable dialogue, sparse characterization, unsurprising plot devices, and action sequences that don’t generate any emotion.”

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James10 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Related Articles

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate their wedding in a sumptuous mansion

20 seconds ago

Neymar responds, with humor, to Thomas Meunier’s tackle – Foot11.com

11 mins ago

The truth about “The island of temptations”: “We did it without cameras”

21 mins ago

Lionel Messi’s sharp reaction is controversial (L’Equipe)

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button