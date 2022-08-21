‘It doesn’t make sense’: Sandra Bullock says she’s ‘still embarrassed’ about one of her movies

Sandra Bullock reflected on her film career and pointed to a film she is “still ashamed of”.

The 57-year-old actress recently announced that she will be taking a break from acting to be with her family. But first, she took a look back and remembered what she regrets about her career.

During an interview with his co-star in Lost CityDaniel Radcliffe, for TooFabBullock stated, “I have a [película que] nobody saw and in which I am still ashamed to have been. Is named Speed ​​2…”.

“Has no sense. A slow ship. Slowly going towards an island”.

He added, “It’s one of the movies I wish I hadn’t made and no fans saw it that I know of.”

Bullock and Keanu Reeves starred together in the original 1994 action film, Speedabout a Los Angeles Police Department SWAT team agent who has to stop a bomb from exploding on a city bus by keeping his speed above 50 mph.

Bullock returned for the 1997 sequel, Speed ​​2: cruise controlwith Jason Patric in the lead role of Officer Alex Shaw in the film, which takes place on a luxury cruise ship.

Jason Patrick and Sandra Bullock in Speed ​​2 (Ron Phillips/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Reeves explained his decision not to reprise his role in the sequel in an interview last year, saying, “An ocean liner? I had a feeling that he was not okay.”

Speed ​​2: Cruise Control it did not receive the same positive feedback as its predecessor. In Rotten Tomatoesthe film has a four percent approval rating, and the website consensus reads: “Speed ​​2 falls far short of its predecessor, thanks to laughable dialogue, sparse characterization, unsurprising plot devices, and action sequences that don’t generate any emotion.”