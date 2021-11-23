“It doesn’t matter how many you win …”, very cold war – Libero Quotidiano





A war of nerves, the one that is fought in Formula 1. A battle all between Max Verstappen And Lewis Hamilton, protagonists of a sensational sprint in this season finale: there are two races left, the Dutchman leads by eight points but at the moment Mercedes seems to far superior to Red Bull. And in addition to the challenge on the track, the political one, the one in the paddock to the sound of appeals, attacks, suspicions and FIA decisions.





Well, now let’s also add the words of the Dutchman, statements that many immediately read as a dig at the arch-rival with whom the title is being played, his first title. And we are talking about world titles. The point is that for Verstappen the number of championships won – be it one, seven or ten – has relative weight. In short, what matters for Max is to enter the very restricted circle of world champions. For heaven’s sake, true, indeed very true: the world championships are a minority of the minority of the minority. But, perhaps, winning as he has already done Hamilton throws you into the hyperuranium of F1.





But anyway, here are the words of Verstappen: “In Formula 1 the goal is to win the World Championship, from then on it doesn’t really matter how many you win, because you are already a world champion. Of course, I would always try to win one more title, but the final goal has already been achieved, which is to become champion “, explained the Red Bull driver in an interview with Bbc. And again: “You work very hard to try to reach the World Cup, and once you have made it there is a lot less pressure”, concludes Verstappen. And one wonders: does he want to fly low? Or perhaps, more likely, he wants to provoke Hamilton? Posterity will judge…



