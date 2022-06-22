“It doesn’t matter if it hurts”, a love story within the “True Color Fest”

Between coffee, rain and endings typical of cinematography, an intense love is experienced that reveals the connections that endure, that beauty also hurts and that part of that deep feeling is also letting go of the one you love.

The work develops on this argument. “It doesn’t matter if it hurts”which will go on stage in four performances between July 7 and 10, at 8:30 pm, in the Carlos Marichal Experimental Hall of the Center for Fine Arts in Santurce, as part of the “True Color Fest”, a theatrical experience that For the first time, it embraces and makes visible the LGBTQ+ theme and diversity in the country’s main cultural hall.

The piece written by José Gregorio Martínez will come to life with the performances of Nestor Rodulfoon his return to the local charts, and Jason Robleswho, according to the director Juan Carlos Moralesis emerging as a promise for the performing arts.

For Morales, from La Joven Compañía, this staging also means a return “home” after 12 years without directing a theater project on the Island. In the meantime, he did so in Spain, where he lived for several years starting in 2000. .

He said that his relationship with the play originally arose from the intention of presenting it in the micro-theater program Teatro en 15, but then the festival gave him the opportunity and he consulted the author to obtain the long version and be able to stage it as part of the five works that comprise the billboard. Currently there are four remaining to be released: “The replicas”, “My other half”, “I don’t care if it hurts” and “What could have been”.

“One of the things I loved that piece for is that normally, for a long time, the theme of gay plays or movies always focused on sexuality, on sex, or on AIDS, on pain. , and starting now to find movies or plays like these, where universal themes are presented such as love and everyday life in a couple, that seems wonderful to me”highlighted the director, who wanted to refer to a phrase used by the author: “Love is one of the most beautiful opportunities that life gives you.”

Tickets for “It doesn’t matter if it hurts” and other works of the “True Color Fest”, are on sale at the Bellas Artes box office and at the Ticket Center.

More from the “True Color Fest” billboard

Josean Ortiz and Edwin Emil Moró play a homosexual couple affected by the atmospheric and political events that have shaken the Island in recent years. ( Supplied )

The replicas

Functions: June 23 to 26, Carlos Marichal Experimental Hall

Cast: Josean Ortiz and Edwin Emil Moró

Director: Mariana Quiles

Synopsis: After being devastated by a hurricane (2017), and after a series of protests that forced a governor to resign (2019), Puerto Rico suffered several earthquakes (2020). For months, a series of aftershocks generated great uncertainty in the country. This is the situation that the piece uses to frame a moment of crisis in the lives of two homosexual men, “Bayoán” and “Yayael”, who after seven years of relationship face the possibility of a breakup. The work is a reflection on how natural and political disasters have affected Puerto Ricans in recent years.

Comment: “’Las retorts’ is also a reflection on the variety of queer life, focused above all on the different ways in which its characters describe their affective and sexual preferences. There is no single or exclusive way to be gay, or to articulate a homosexual relationship. ‘Las retorts’ proposes a pluralistic vision of homosexual desire”, states in the press release.

The hour “My other half” exposes the reality of a young gay professional in New York, who is looking for the love of his life while his friends start to get married. ( Supplied )

“My other half”

Functions: June 30 to July 3, Carlos Marichal Experimental Hall

Cast: Eric Yamil Cruz, Jeliannys Michelle and Magali Carrasquillo, Yeidimar Ramos, Mariangelie Vélez, Pedro Juan Colón and Ricardo Laboy.

Director: Miguel Rosa Lopez

Synopsis: “Jordan Berman” is an ordinary, professional, single, gay guy living in New York City looking for his better half, which is easier said than done. So, until he meets the ideal man, he avoids loneliness in the company of his trio of friends. But as the nights turn into bachelorette parties and weddings, “Jordan” discovers that more difficult than finding the love of his life is supporting loved ones who have already found him from the stands. Filled with humor, melancholy and honesty, “My Other Half” presents the paradox of feeling old in youth and the sometimes crippling loneliness that twenty-somethings face as they approach thirty and have found no company.

Comment: “It is a race against the clock and since social networks exist, that race is even more stressful because we measure our social life by what others post. on-line”, said the director Miguel Rosa López, stating that the audience will be able to identify with the piece regardless of their identity, orientation or gender due to its universal theme.

Raymond Gerena, Marcos Carlos Cintrón, Angela Meyer and the boy Esteban Miguel Rodriguez make up the cast of “What could have been.” ( Supplied )

“What could have been”

Functions: July 14 to 17, Carlos Marichal Experimental Hall

Cast: Raymond Gerena, Marcos Carlos Cintrón, Angela Meyer and the boy Esteban Miguel Rodriguez

Director: Ismanuel Rodriguez

Synopsis: The piece portrays a woman who makes an unexpected visit to the New York apartment of “Cal”, her late son’s former partner, who is now married to another man, “Will”, and they have a son named “Bud”, six years old. years. She is determined to face how society has changed around her and how generations collide as she reviews the past and looks at the life her son could have led.

Comment: “This play -shares the actor Raymond Gerena- when the pandemic started, Dean Zayas (1937-2022) called us and told us, ‘I have this play, it’s called ‘Mothers and sons’, by Terrence McNally, that when this pandemic ends I want to direct it and I want you and Angela to be the protagonists’. Unfortunately Dean is no longer with us, but we are doing it with a lot of love to honor that wish of his. It is a beautiful play, you laugh, you cry, you reflect, so much so that it has won several Tony Awards, including Best Play”.