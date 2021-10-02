News

It doesn't seem like it, but the aesthetic retouching is there! The star wanted to 'modify' that part of the body

The star wanted to ‘modify’ that part of her body: the aesthetic touch-up is there, even if you can’t see it

star aesthetic retouch
The famous star resorts to aesthetic retouching: it is really imperceptible (Source: Instagram)

The well-known star wanted to modify that part of her body. The aesthetic retouching is there, but you can’t see it. Below we tell you who we are talking about and show you what part he has retouched.

The star has allowed herself an aesthetic retouch

Surely many of you will know Blake Lively. We are talking about one of the most famous actresses in the world of cinema. She rose to prominence with the roles of Bridget Vreeland in the film 4 friends and a pair of jeans and especially Serena van der Woodsen in the TV series Gossip Girl. He later collaborated with directors such as Ben Affleck in The Town, Oliver Stone in The beasts and Woody Allen in Café Society.

In Hollywood, Blake Lively became famous not only for her interpretations, but also for an aesthetic retouch. It seems light, very natural, almost imperceptible, but it exists. The famous actress has redone the nose, which is now thin and straight. At the time of 4 friends and a pair of jeans, Lively’s nose was certainly more pronounced.

blake lively
Blake Lively at the time of “Gossip Girl” (Screen Youtube)

Blake Lively, however, is not the only actress who has resorted to rhinoplasty. Even Miley Cyrus, for example, has redone her nose and even in her case the result is really imperceptible. His nose, however, appears sharper and thinner, while the shape of the nostrils is more harmonious.
Anne Hathaway also got her nose done. Hers was ‘potato’ and for this reason the actress decided to resort to rhinoplasty to eliminate this ‘defect’ in her body.

