it drives people crazy

On a Latin broadcast some images in which Gerard Pique took advantage of a family plan with Clara Chía and their children, Milan and Sasha in Cendanya were published. This demonstrates that the children are already living with the footballer’s girlfriend.

The footage was captured very close to his second home. A house in which Pique has been seen so many times with Shakira, near the Catalan Pyrenees on a plot of around 2,000 square meters. There they have what was their second residence, a house that would now also serve as a refuge for the footballer to experience his love with his new girlfriend.

Regarding the war between Pique and Shakira over child custody, it seems endless. Ever since they announced their separation, there has been a lot of speculation about what will happen to the minors. On the one hand, Gerard Pique insists that Milan and Sasha must stay at Barcelona with him so as not to be separated from the circle in which they were born.

However, Shakira intends to take the children with her to Miami, where she has a home and where she wants to continue her musical career.