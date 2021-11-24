it expanded by 13 hectares in a few hours [FOTO e VIDEO]

MeteoWeb

The Spanish Insurance Compensation Consortium (CCS), which depends on the Ministry of Economy and Digital Transformation, has so far received 2,209 claims for compensation and has already paid more than 42.48 million euros to those affected by theeruption of the volcano Cumbre Vieja, on the island of There Palm tree, in progress since 19 September.

The government of the Canary Islands yesterday revoked the order that required some residents (about 3 thousand) not to leave their homes: the measure concerned the coastal districts of Tazacorte – the area of ​​the same name, San Borondón and El Cardón – due to gas generated by a new lava flow, which has reached the sea.

The new flow (located between the mountains of Todoque and La Laguna) reached the coast on Monday and began to form a new lava delta, grown up over 13 hectares in a few hours, according to El País (the latest update dates back to yesterday evening).

As for the ash emission, the inconvenience to the island’s airport continues, where no airline has operated since Saturday, and the situation will remain so until next weekend.

Scientists predict that the cloud of ash and sulfur dioxide will continue to be disposed of towards east northeast, so “probably“An unfavorable scenario for aeronautical operations will continue in the event that the effusive activity of the volcano continues in a similar way to the current one.

