“It feels ugly”: Nodal uncovers infidelity in full concert, did Belinda betray him? | VIDEO

The bickering between Christian Nodal and Belinda They returned with the last concert of the Mexican regional singer, who in front of his entire audience confessed that “feels ugly” when a couple is unfaithfula moment that sparked controversy because fans of “nodeli” highlighted that it could be a indirect towards his ex fiancée, who is currently succeeding in Spain with the promotion of her new series “Welcome to Edén”.

Although neither of the two celebrities has given details about what was the reason why their love came to an end, some statements by the singers have hinted that things did not end well at all and despite the fact that a few days ago Christian Nodal said wish Belinda the best, now she launched a new comment with which she woke up the rumors of infidelity by the actress; It should be remembered that last February it came to light that the interpreter of “Adiós Amor” would have been unfaithful to the famous one with his ex-girlfriend, María Fernanda Guzmán.

Last February, Nodal announced the end of his relationship with Belinda. (Photo: File)

This is how Nodal spoke of infidelity before more than 30 thousand people

The 23-year-old appeared this weekend in Tijuana, Baja California, where he did not offer many details about his private life or his still recent breakup, but he spoke openly with his fans about infidelity. “Which one of you have been unfaithful to in your life?”the singer questioned those present, something that quickly aroused the screams of the audience and to which Nodal simply responded with “it feels ugly, it feels ugly.”

Of course, what was most striking was that Christian Nodal He began his speech with “at some point in my life …” which was interrupted by the question and the reason why fans began to speculate that it could be about the recent events with the interpreter of “Love at first sight “.

However, the belifans still do not forgive the native of Sonora, Well, the first speculations and unconfirmed facts to date, indicated that the singer was the one who was unfaithful to Beli, because just a few days before confirming that the love between him and the actress had ended, he was captured with his last ex fiancee.

“The same did he do to his ex with Belinda. He was unfaithful to him and he did not care, ‘he feels ugly’, Karma is ab*tch”, reads on social networks.

