“It felt like we were really safe”: Armie Hammer refused to wear a robe after filming nude scenes with Timothée Chalamet in the Oscar-winning film.

during the filming of call me by your name, Armie Hammer played Oliver, who engages in a passionate romance with Timothée Chalamet’s Elio against the backdrop of an idyllic Italian summer. While the scenes feature Hammer and Chalamet in the nude together, audiences will not see explicit details.

This is the result of contractual clauses prohibiting frontal nudity for both the actors and creative choices made by director Luca Guadagnino. Hammer expressed relief that the film’s intimate imagery was limited to its latter half.

Armie Hammer was very comfortable on set

Armie Hammer expressed his confidence in his working environment while discussing his involvement in the romantic drama with Timothée Chalamet. call me by your name, During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, directed by Luca Guadagnino.

hammer awning hollywood reporter,

“Everything felt very safe. We felt like we were in such capable hands. We realized that we had so much freedom to explore, be ourselves, and mess around, and it was all okay. “No matter what happened, it felt like we were really safe.”

Hammer expressed his spontaneity on set, mentioning that during breaks between nude scenes, he refused to steal away, saying, “That’s okay, we’re going to shoot it again in a second. You just feel safe.

Hammer acknowledged his limited impulse control, explaining that he struggled to avoid engaging in unnecessary conversations. He emphasized how these conversations can quickly escalate, turning a trivial matter into a distraction.

In his view, these distractions took up valuable mental bandwidth that could be better used on more productive tasks. I have suggested that by simply putting your phone aside, these distractions will go away, revealing their lack of substance and importance.

Armie Hammer didn’t want to play Leonardo DiCaprio’s boyfriend

When she was offered the supporting role of Clyde Tolson, Leonardo DiCaprio’s character’s girlfriend in the film J Edgar, Armie Hammer initially had reservations about accepting it. He expressed his initial difficulty in understanding the essence of Clyde Tolson’s character.

Hammer said (via) background,

“He had nothing to do with what I said. I didn’t understand why Clyde stuck around and endured Edgar’s heated abuse. “I couldn’t understand the depth of their love and the complexities of their relationship.”

When the casting director, Joe J. Edgar Hoover’s “were”confidant and lifelong companion,” suggested he audition for the role, Armie Hammer initially declined. Nevertheless, when his agent continued to emphasize Clint Eastwood’s strong desire to try out for the role, the star call me by your name Ultimately consent was given.

As a result, he decided to audition for the role of Tolson, and a week later, he received a call from the film producer informing him that he had been selected for the role.

call me by your name Available to rent on Apple TV.

Source: Hollywood Reporter, Backstage