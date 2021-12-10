it goes back 6 years

From next year Instagram goes back 6 years: this is, in a nutshell, the decision taken by the Meta-Facebook group platform to respond to the increasingly pressing criticisms that rain down on it from many sides due to its algorithm which, critics say, would favor the visibility of content “toxic“and dangerous for teenagers.









There Instagram response is dry: from 2022 whoever wants can go back to the old chronological feed, the one in which the new contents gradually undermine the old ones without any algorithm intervening to say what users should see. That is the classic feed, the only one available until 2016 when, suddenly and not without causing controversy, Instagram introduced the feed based on algorithms and abandoned the chronological one. At the time there was a lot of discussion about this change, which was considered penalizing for creators who did not have the money to invest in advertising. Over time, however, it became clear that perhaps that was the minor problem.

Why Instagram changes the feed

News of the return of the old chronological feed was reported by The Verge, which in turn reports the words spoken by the head of Instagram Adam Mosseri during ahearing in the US Senate. Mosseri was in fact called by a commission of the US Senate which is investigating what was stated by the famous “mole” Frances Haugen.

“We are working on a chronological version of the feed, which we hope to launch next year“, Mosseri told the senators making it clear that the current feed will remain, but there will beoption to choose the chronological one. What Mosseri did not specify, however, is when the chronological feed returns of Instagram and whether it will be identical to that of 2016.

Instagram: algorithm or chronological?

When he was born, in 2010, Instagram immediately ordered the contents shown to users with a criterion exclusively chronological: As followed users post new content, they pushed previous ones down.

Facebook bought Instagram in 2012, for 1 billion dollars, and for a long time did not touch the feed. It has done so since April 2016, replacing it with a feed based on a algorithm that selects the contents to show based on their success and the affinity between the content and the user’s tastes. In 2017, it further refined the algorithm, introducing the recommended content section.

The transition from the chronological to the algorithm feed had two main effects: the birth of the influencers on the platform and the increasingly massive virality of particularly divisive content and, as many believe (but Instagram denies it) tends to be dangerous for teenagers.

It is no coincidence, on the other hand, that Instagram initially became the home of the “body shaming“, That is, of that form of bullying that targets forms”not perfect“of the body of users (in particular of users teenage girls) who post their photos on the social network. But, this must also be said, Instagram itself has since become the home of the fight against body shaming itself.