Business

It goes from 4,000 pesos and registers a new price in May 2022

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 34 1 minute read

The behavior of the dollar today is on the rise and has passed, again, the 4,000 pesos, price estimated by analysts, among other things, due to the political uncertainty that exists in the country prior to the elections on May 29.

The maximum price registers the currency this Monday is 4,011 pesos, for above the 3,980 pesos that it maintained at the opening. According to the Colombian Stock Exchange, the dollar registers an average price of 3,998.45 and would close the day above the barrier of 4,000 pesos.

Dollar today goes back to 4,000 pesos in Colombia

The dollar did not record this price since mid-January of this year. However, it was also one of the prices that scared many at the end of 2021, when it shot up due to different circumstances.

Read Also


It should be remembered that the dollar at 4,000 pesos was one of the symptoms that hit the economy the hardest in 2020, when the pandemic broke out. During that year, the currency reached a value of more than 4,120 pesos, according to the historical record of the Banco de la República.

(See also: Dollar runs rampant in Colombia: it is about to reach 4,000 pesos (again))

For its part, the price of Texas intermediate oil (WTI) opened this Monday with a sharp drop of 3.83% and stood at 100.68 dollars a barrel, for fear of the consequences of the restrictions in China to contain the spread of covid-19.

At the start of trading in New York, WTI futures contracts for June delivery were down $4.01 from last Friday’s close.

The price of US reference crude oil collapsed due to fears of a slowdown in the Chinese economy, a fear that, for now, has overshadowed concerns that Russian crude supplies will be affected by the war in Ukraine, after Germany confirmed its willingness to support sanctions on Russian oil.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 34 1 minute read

Related Articles

Dollar in Peru today, May 3, 2022 – Exchange rate: The dollar closed at S/ 3,819 | ECONOMY

2 hours ago

Price of the dollar today May 3, peso advances 21 cents

5 hours ago

The largest bank in the country expands its operations in Central America, apart from placing private bond issues abroad, how does it do it? – Free Press

6 hours ago

Prices of a barrel of Brent and Texas oil today, May 3: how much does it cost and how much is it quoted?

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button