It goes from 4,000 pesos and registers a new price in May 2022

The behavior of the dollar today is on the rise and has passed, again, the 4,000 pesos, price estimated by analysts, among other things, due to the political uncertainty that exists in the country prior to the elections on May 29.

The maximum price registers the currency this Monday is 4,011 pesos, for above the 3,980 pesos that it maintained at the opening. According to the Colombian Stock Exchange, the dollar registers an average price of 3,998.45 and would close the day above the barrier of 4,000 pesos.

Dollar today goes back to 4,000 pesos in Colombia

The dollar did not record this price since mid-January of this year. However, it was also one of the prices that scared many at the end of 2021, when it shot up due to different circumstances.

It should be remembered that the dollar at 4,000 pesos was one of the symptoms that hit the economy the hardest in 2020, when the pandemic broke out. During that year, the currency reached a value of more than 4,120 pesos, according to the historical record of the Banco de la República.

For its part, the price of Texas intermediate oil (WTI) opened this Monday with a sharp drop of 3.83% and stood at 100.68 dollars a barrel, for fear of the consequences of the restrictions in China to contain the spread of covid-19.

At the start of trading in New York, WTI futures contracts for June delivery were down $4.01 from last Friday’s close.

The price of US reference crude oil collapsed due to fears of a slowdown in the Chinese economy, a fear that, for now, has overshadowed concerns that Russian crude supplies will be affected by the war in Ukraine, after Germany confirmed its willingness to support sanctions on Russian oil.