It goes! Martín Lasarte will not continue as coach of the Chilean National Team

The purge began Chilean national team after being eliminated from World Cup Qatar 2022. This Friday, it was confirmed that Martin Lasarte will not continue as coach of the ‘Red’ for having finished in seventh place in the playoffs and, by default, not meeting the objective that had been set when the contest began.

Francis Cagiaggowho is sports director of the Chilean Football Federationindicated that the Uruguayan strategist will not continue with his process with Chile, three days after the heavy defeat they suffered at home on the last day of the qualifying process.

“I have been in talks with Martin Lasarte and paul milad (president of the Chilean federation). We have jointly reached a consensus that Martin’s contract will not be renewed“Cagiggao said at the press conference he gave this Friday.

Finally, it is important to mention that Lasarte was appointed strategist for the Chilean National Team in February 2021, replacing the Colombian Reinaldo Rueda. A year later, it was decided that they will not have their functions after the squad was left out of the World Cup event, this being the second they did not attend in a row.

What did Martin Lasarte say?