It goes! Martín Lasarte will not continue as coach of the Chilean National Team

The purge began Chilean national team after being eliminated from World Cup Qatar 2022. This Friday, it was confirmed that Martin Lasarte will not continue as coach of the ‘Red’ for having finished in seventh place in the playoffs and, by default, not meeting the objective that had been set when the contest began.

