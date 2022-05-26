It goes no further: they cancel one of the most watched series on NETFLIX

Netflix He usually makes decisions that surprise all his users and this time he gave a thumbs down to a popular series and decided to confirm that it will not have a third season. To the surprise of the fans it is about SpaceForce.

This decision often occurs when the productions fail to have the expected success and the company’s investment does not pay off. But, in this case, the opposite happened and that is why it is even more surprising.

The truth is that since its last season premiered, Space Force was one of the most striking series and achieved numerous reproductions. Although it caused a lot of expectation at the beginning, it later received a lot of criticism because “it was not funny” and did not generate the impact for which it had been conceived.

Source: Netflix.

The comedy had been released in May 2020 and stars Steve Carell, in the company of Greg Daniels, who was also behind the American version of The Office.

So it was that the Netflix platform decided not to renew a third installment of Space Force and confirm that until this edition they received the endorsement of the streaming giant, so the story says goodbye, but not through the front door.