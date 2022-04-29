“It got stuck in the brain tissue”

Probably injured in a fight, hit hard with a key that entered the back of his head, getting stuck in the brain tissue. This is what happened yesterday in Naples to a 12-year-old boy from the West, between the districts of Rione Traiano and Pianura, which was taken to the Santobono pediatric hospital in the early afternoon. The young man was examined and then operated on, with surgeons extracting the key from his head, pulling him out of the danger of life. He is now being monitored in the Neurosurgery ward.

«It arrived yesterday – explains the director of the Santobono Rodolfo Conenna – in the early afternoon, we examined it without detecting neurological damage and then we operated on it, removing the key, which had entered the nape of the neck, from the brain tissue. Now he is hospitalized in observation, there is still a risk of possible infection, but he does not worry ». A very violent action suffered by the Neapolitan boy who was saved from possible serious complications by the doctors of the Neapolitan hospital increasingly struggling with episodes of violence between minors.

“In our wards – explains Conenna to ANSA – in our emergency room we have a very marked life in this period, episodes that manifest discomfort, fights and violent gestures, a general feeling that reaches the doctors who operate on the very young. We live in a period in which going from the anguish produced by the Covid pandemic to the news of the war in Ukraine certainly does not constitute a holy hand for a generation of kids who feel lost and often also find ways to physically vent the strong psychological distress they are experiencing. “.

The news of fights, and even of stabbings, come from Naples and from many Italian cities, in a course that Santobono analyzes from a medical point of view and also shares with colleagues from other pediatric hospitals in Italy: “We are in permanent contact – explains Conenna – with colleagues from other hospitals in the country and we all have this feeling about young people transmitted by the patients who arrive. Anger is transmitted to peers with violent acts but also to oneself with a sharp increase in cases of self-harm and suicide attempts. There are also many children who stop communicating with the outside world and are diagnosed with autism. The first objective to be addressed is therefore listening to the family and by the doctor or pediatrician, because if a child arrives at the hospital it means that his psychological health is already compromised “. The regional councilor of Europa Verde Francesco Emilio Borrelli also intervened on the subject: «Not a day goes by – he explains – without being reported to us episodes of violence between and towards children, often even under 10 years old. An unprecedented violence ».





