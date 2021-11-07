it had never happened to him in his career

Gianluigi Buffon in his long career has recorded a remarkable number of records. Things in Parma are not going very well, with the team coached by Maresca that has collected a peremptory defeat at home of the second in the Lecce standings. A very heavy 4-0 especially for Gigi.

There was great enthusiasm in the house Parma after the double consecutive victory that seemed to have put the ducals back on track towards the medium-high areas of the ranking. What looked like a real litmus test in the house of the Lecce however, it turned out to be a nightmare for the Gialloblu, who already after the first 45 ‘had to deal with a compromised game. 4 goals scored by the second in the standings from Salento, one point below the leaders Brescia. Black day therefore for Parma and in particular for Gigi Buffon who had one of the worst Sundays of his career.

Already after the first half, Lecce-Parma seemed to be a finished match. 4-0 in favor of the hosts, dragged by an overflowing Coda author of 3 goals interspersed with the marking of Strefezza. All in just 44 ‘to certify a real domain of the Apulians who then managed the result in the second half without particular problems. Gigi Buffon, evergreen extreme defender of the host team, therefore found himself recovering the ball from the goal for 4 occasions, in a match that he will hardly forget. In fact, today’s record is a negative one for the former Juventus, PSG and National team: never in his career had he conceded 4 goals in the first portion of the game. A bitter disappointment for the goalkeeper, who certainly from the height of his experience will have made himself felt in the locker room.

His own name yesterday evening had returned to topicality also in Serie A with Gian Piero Gasperini who had talked about how his Atalanta had been close on two occasions to signing Gigi. The latter eventually made a heartfelt choice, returning to Parma where his legendary experience in the world of professional football began. And now the ducal team will have to start from him too, to try to metabolize this poker quickly.