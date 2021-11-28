“It happened again” – Corriere.it

from Marta Serafini

Julie Anne Genter, 41, made the announcement herself on Facebook after she chose the same modes of transport before giving birth in 2018. The congratulations of the supporters

It will be the influence of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, it will be that it is a younger and more dynamic society than the European one, but women in New Zealand seem decidedly more free to behave according to their inclinations than in Europe or the United States.

New Zealand Green MP Julie Anne Genter yesterday broke the news on Facebook herself. I had a baby girl and went to the hospital on my bicycle to give birth. Very naturally, as it should be. Helmet on the head e leggins, accompanied by her husband, she decided to arrive in the delivery room like this. Complete with selfies before lying down on the bed.

The contractions weren’t that strong at two in the morning, she explained herself in a Facebook post. And so we thought it might be a good idea. Genter, a US national, 41, is a fervent advocate of sustainable mobility and cycling in general, as can also be seen from his Twitter profile. But not only. She has been Minister of Equal Opportunities and has worked on the transport sector since her arrival in New Zealand in 2006.

While pedaling – Genter’s home is a few kilometers from Wellington hospital – labor began. Upon arrival they were two or three minutes away from each other. An hour later it was all over and her husband Peter was sleeping peacefully with his daughter on his chest while she enjoyed taking pictures.

The news was obviously picked up by the international and local press and congratulations from all over the world came to the mother. His hardcore fans enjoyed remembering that it wasn’t the first time Genter had used his bicycle to go and give birth to a child. It had already happened in 2018. After giving the announcement of the pregnancy that came after a series of spontaneous abortions as she herself had told, even on that occasion the minister then chose two wheels.

Beyond personal life, it is clear how the deputy has decided to make a political manifesto of her decision. Genter and the New Zealand Greens support incentives introduced by the Labor Party government to encourage the transition from gasoline-powered vehicles with high pollutant emissions to electric and hybrid vehicles. But not only. Genter is also a fervent advocate of women’s rights and voted in favor of the law to decriminalize abortion.

A woman in a country that leaves room for women? New Zealand has always been at the forefront of equal opportunities. Meanwhile, it was the first country to recognize female voting rights in 1893. Then, in 1970, the first New Zealand MP to give birth in office, the first to breastfeed at work in 1983. In June 2018, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern became the second leader world to give birth in office. Since then, there have been several cases of female MPs taking their babies with them to work and some of them have chosen to breastfeed them in public. without the behavior causing particular controversy. A very different situation from Great Britain where last week the opposition Labor MP Stella Creasy who presented herself in the House of Commons with her three-month-old son was told that children are not allowed in Westminster.