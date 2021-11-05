“It happened to me too”

Elisabetta Canalis also had her say on the Allegri-Angiolini issue and also told about her painful sentimental past.

The story of Allegri’s betrayal to Ambra Angiolini and the subsequent Tapir that the latter got caught for having an unfaithful companion, has shaken a little the conscience of many women, even in entertainment, who outraged by the situation they decided to give their opinion on the matter.

Also Elisabetta Canalis who was recently interviewed by the magazine Grace, has sided in favor of Amber and explained that he knows well what it means to suffer for love and to have suffered herself in the past a betrayal.

On the other hand, some time has passed since Elisabetta danced on the counter of Strip and today that he is older and is a wife and a mother, she is also more sensitive to other women’s stories and has changed her outlook on life a lot.

Amorous suffering

The most important stories of Canalis were those that for months have depopulated on the covers of magazines, from the relationship with Christian Vieri to the fairytale with George Clooney. The former tissue, in this latest interview, explained of to have suffered a lot for love, without specifying, however, who of her ex has hurt her; the story of Ambra in fact struck her a lot, because she too knows what it means to see her pain become news.

“I grew up, I am a woman who understands other women. I identified with Ambra’s story. In the past I found myself in the position of Amber, I was also betrayed. Having a broken heart and being reminded of it is not pleasant. If I look back I think of myself with tenderness “, Canalis said.

On the other hand, as he has already said recently, it was his own difficult relationship with gossip, the reason why Elizabeth she fled to America. The showgirl is aware that this is an inevitable twist of the coin, but she also realizes that the moment you are suffering is a real torture.

“I know what it’s like to be on the pages of the newspapers for your private affairs. Many people still live it well, it changed my day for me. You walk down the street, go to the butcher’s shop and everyone feels free to say their thoughts. […] You are privileged and out of respect for the public and for those who have not had this luck, you can’t be rude “, has explained.