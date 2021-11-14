IT HAPPENED TODAY 14 NOVEMBER 1958: THE ACTOR AND DOUBLE PLAYER FRANCESCO PANNOFINO, THE MOST INTRIGUING VOICE OF ITALIAN CINEMA, IS BORN

Why is American cinema doing so well? About the voice actors. Naively considered mere translators, the voice actors have decrypted the secret grammar of the human voice and learned like no one to modulate the sound flow produced by the organs of phonation and kidnap the soul of the spectator.

Francesco Pannofino was born on November 14, 63 years ago in the small Ligurian town of Pieve di Teco, in the province of Imperia, to a family of emigrants of Apulian origin. Being a migrant is sometimes a vocation and the family moves again, first to Imperia and then, in 1972, to Rome. While trying to take root, Francesco cultivates his adolescent passion for acting and performs at parties and small stages with amateur companies. In this incubation phase he refines what will be his secret weapon: a low and full-bodied voice, chiseled with reverberations and refractions capable of notifying those extrasystoles of existence usually projected on the screen; moreover he can count on the complicity of his multifaceted brother Lino, also an actor and dialogist (the dialogist is the important professional figure who re-elaborates and adapts the original speech of the film in order to make the subsequent dubbing fluid and natural).

In Rome he studied mathematics and on March 16, 1978 he was an eyewitness by chance of the Moro kidnapping; but the Eternal City also offers him other opportunities, such as speaking on the radio in a time when the radio was still a prominent household appliance present in all homes and broadcasting a voice like his was an excellent system to scale the ratings. . Thanks to the radio he approaches the world of dubbing and will lend his voice to the heroes of action films in vogue at that time. But while he begins to earn, he does not stop cultivating his ancient passion for the theater and for a year he works in the Teatro Stabile of Trieste after which he is taken into the company of Antonella Steni. In the 1980s Luigi “Gigi” Angelillo (1939-2015) and Ludovica Modugno (1949-2021) joined the duo of theatrical actors and voice actors in a comedy trio that would be very successful.

The 90s coincide with his launch into the art of dubbing: he lends his voice to Tom Hanks in the masterpiece film “Forrest Gump” and to Denzel Washington in “Philadelphia”; George Clooney, Kevin Spacey, Antonio Banderas, Kurt Russell, Daniel Day-Lewis, Dan Aykroyd, Mickey Rourke and others will follow.

Someone realizes that Francesco Pannofino is good not only with his voice but also in the profession of actor and in ’95 he is in the cast of “Croce e delizia” by Luciano De Crescenzio and in ’98 in that of “So is life”, by and with Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo. In 2005 he played Luciano Amodio, called “beggar”, key character of “Facts of the Magliana band” directed by Daniele Costantini; in 2006 he is Tommaso Buscetta in the TV miniseries “Giovanni Falcone – The man who challenged the Cosa Nostra”. But filmography and all the rest are much richer than the defective list referred to here.

In 2006 he married the important actress, voice actress, dialogist and dubbing director Emanuela Rossi; the son Andrea was born from the marriage.

In December 2018 the President of the Republic conferred on him the title of “Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic”.