IT HAPPENED TODAY 18 DECEMBER 1946: STEVEN SPIELBERG IS BORN, THE DIRECTOR WHO WILL CHANGE HOLLYWOOD

Steven Allan Spielberg was born in Cincinnati (Ohio) on 18 December 75 years ago from a good Jewish family; the father is an electronic engineer and the mother a pianist and it is difficult to establish whether it was Steven who discovered cinema or vice versa; the fact is that he began shooting with an 8 mm as a child and in 1952, at the age of six, he was struck by “The greatest show in the world”, a dramatic film set in a circus.

The following year he began making films using friends and schoolmates as actors; however adolescence will by no means be the road to fame and glory as the boy Spielberg is forced to suffer discrimination and anti-Semitic harassment by older boys. He will later remember that period as “hell on earth”.

At 11, he began making short amateur films.

In 1964, at the age of 18, he made his first feature film lasting over two hours.

After high school he enrolled at the University of California and began attending the Universal Studios production house where he was later hired.

In ’66 the parents divorced.

In 1968 he found a financier who however binds him with a halter contract: he covers the costs (15 thousand dollars) for his first professional film but obliges him to pay him 50% of all future collections in the following 10 years and submits all his films with the approval of the financier. Fortunately, when Spielberg shoots “Jaws”, the contract is canceled as a minor at the time of signing.

Once free he signs a seven-year contract with Universal.

In ’71 he directed “Duel”, a film based on a story and screenplay by the writer Richard Matheson which tells the incredible story of a motorist persecuted by a huge dark truck; for this reason the work is classified as a “road movie”. The film, now considered a “cult movie”, achieved great success in the USA and Europe. The theme of the dark and unknown threat will also come back to surface in several films of maturity; however in “ET” the paradigm will be reversed: the extraterrestrials, always the darkest nightmare of our contemporaneity, from threat become the threatened.

The global success comes with the aforementioned “Jaws” which earned him three Oscars and achieves record collections of 470 million dollars.

This is followed by “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (1971) and the surreal comedy “1941 – Allarme a Hollywood” (1979).

The 80s travel quickly under the banner of the serial “Indiana Jones” and the aforementioned “ET” and thanks to the now global success it is able to launch its own film production house, “Amblin Entertainment”, the one that will produce the lucky series of “Back to the future”.

In 1985 he married actress Amy Irving; the son Max was born from the marriage.

The 90s debuted with “Hook – Captan Hook”; in ’91 he married actress Kate Capshaw in second marriage; from the new marriage his daughter Destry is born; the family grows further with Jessica, daughter of a previous relationship with Kate and two adopted children.

Followed by “Jurassic Park”, “Terminator 2” and the famous “Schindler List” which earned Spielberg his first Oscar for directing (previously he had only received numerous nominations) and for best film. The proceeds from the film will go to a foundation for Holocaust survivors.

Steven Spielberg is now an international star but in 1998 he found a way to amaze the world with “Saving Private Ryan”, a dramatic war film set in France at the time of the Normandy landings.

In the third millennium Spielberg is now a filmmaker who has climbed all the hopes for those who work in the great dream factory that is cinema, however he continues to work on various film projects; but his commitment to civil rights and against discrimination remains untiring.