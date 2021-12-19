It happened today: December 19, 1997, the tragic love of Jack and Rose

Twenty-four years have passed and it seems like yesterday. Just under a quarter of a century and the blockbuster from James Cameron, Titanic, is still in everyone’s heart. Jack and Rose continue to make us dream and hope for a different ending and leave us many tears mixed with melancholy. It was the December 19, 1997 when Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet showed their unfortunate love during the tragic maiden voyage of the Titanic in US cinemas, with the blockbuster for which 200 million dollars were spent. It hit American theaters, breaking the box office and eventually grossed more than two billion dollars worldwide. The indomitable Jack and the rich and romantic Rose still remain one of the most loved cinematic couples today, such as Rhett Butler and Rossella O’Hara of Gone With the Wind or the prostitute Vivian and the billionaire Edward of Pretty Woman.

It is still the film with record ratings and today it is the second highest-grossing film in world cinema history, after Avatar of 2009, as well as one of the films to hold the record for most Oscar nominations with fourteen nominations, along with Eve versus Eve And La La Land, and one of those with the most victories ever of the prestigious gold statuette, with eleven victories at the 1998 Oscars, along with The Lord of the Rings – The return of the king And Ben Hur. Production of the much-loved film began in 1996 when Cameron did some footage of the real wreck of the Titanic and the scenes were shot on a ship, the Akademik Mstislav Keldysh, which Cameron himself used as a base for filming the wreck. For filming, the 20th Century Fox bought 16 million square meters of coastline along the beach of Rosarito in Mexico, on which an immense hexagonal cistern containing 76 million liters of water was set up, in which it was then rebuilt, in full size, i.e. on a 1: 1 scale , 90% of the Titanic. The sets were created with obsessive care and in addition to the gigantic set of the exterior, the first-class dining room, the forward staircase with its attached corridors, a part of the boiler room, the presidential suite, the cargo hold were created. , various third-class spaces, the first-class smoking room and the Palm Court Restaurant. Most of these sets were built and then sunk in special tanks. The few surviving sets today are found in the Fox Museum to Rosarito or to Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, in Presidential Drive, to Simi Valley in California. His soundtrack is famous, My heart will go on, expertly played by Celine Dion.