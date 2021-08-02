It happened today, May 22nd. Attack during ariana grande’s concert

It happened today. May 22 is the 142nd day of the Gregorian calendar. There are 223 days left before the end of 2021. What happened of relevance

May 22nd is the World Biodiversity Day. Remember Saint Rita of Cascia, widow and religious, patroness of desperate and apparently impossible cases, of unfailingly married women, protector of sausage makers, pizzicagnoli and screen printers, co-patroness of Naples.

What important events have happened on this day?

1540 – The writer and politician dies. Francis Guicciardini

1819 – Sails the SS Savannah from Georgia: first steamship to cross the Atlantic Ocean. Arriving in Liverpool on June 20th

1859 – The English writer is born, father of Arthur Conan Doyle, Sherlock Holmes

1859 – Dies. Ferdinand II of Bourbon

1873 – The writer dies. Alexander Manzoni

1885 – The writer French dies. Victor Hugo

1885 – The politician is born. James Matteotti

1906 – I Wright brothers patent the airplane

1907 – The actor and director is born Laurence Olivier

1922 – Francis Scott Fitzgerald publishes the story The curious case of Benjamin Button

1924 – The singer and actor is born Charles Aznavour

1937 – Construction begins in Rome of the urban complex eur

1939 – Germany and Italy sign the Pact of Steel

1942 – The serial killer, known as a coma, is born. Unabomber, Theodore John Kaczynski

1946 – The footballer is born George Best

1969 – The actress is born Veronika Logan

1970 – The supermodel is born Naomi Campbell

1979 – The rapper is born Marracash

1935 – The entrepreneur is born Leonardo Del Vecchio

1963 – Milan becomes European champion for the first time in its history, winning 2-1 against Benfica. It is the first Italian team to win this title

1968 – The nuclear submarine USS Scorpion sinks with 99 crewmen

1972 – Ceylon adopts a new constitution, changes its name to Sri Lanka and joins the Commonwealth

1978 – The law on the voluntary termination of pregnancy

1980 – Namco releases the historic arcade game Pac-Man

1987 – The tennis player is born Novak Djokovic

1988 – The politician dies. George Almirante

1987 – New Zealand begins the before edition of the Rugby World Cup

1989 – The television personality is born Andrea Cerioli

1990 – Microsoft releases Windows 3.0

La (1996) F.C. Juventus wins his second Champions League against Ajax

2004 – Sonia Gandhi, winner of the Indian elections with the Congress Party, rinunciates to the assignment as a foreigner

2004 – Royal wedding in Spain: Felipe, Prince of Asturias, married Letizia Ortiz

2010 – Inter win the Champions League beating Bayern Munich 2-0. First Italian team to hit the Triplets, having also won the Coppa Italia and the Scudetto

2010 – First trade exchange documented through Bitcoin

2017 – Suicide bombing during the concert of the American singer Ariana Grande in the Manchester Arena: 22 dead and 60 injured