It happens in soap operas, it happens in real life: Catherine Siachoque enters Harvard at 50

Last January Catherine Siachoque turned 50 years old, but the actress of “Without breasts there is no paradise” and “Las Juanas” is not “throwing in the towel”, because she renewed her interest in continuing her studies, and not in any university . The Colombian, wife of actor Miguel Varoni, started the Business career at the prestigious Harvard, in the city of Cambridge, state of Massachusetts, United States.

“Dream big… dreams come true! Studying at Harvard was something that was not within my possibilities, but now it is a fact”Siachoque posted on his Instagram.

He then added: “Don’t stop believing in yourself, no matter what people think, no matter where you are in life, work hard for what you want, fight for your dreams and the time will come. I wanted to share this one of the happiest and most important moments of my life. Thank you for always accompanying me and supporting me, although sometimes I am away from the networks (with good reason, now they know it)”.

Along with the comment, she published a photo accompanied by her teacher in the classroom, informing in this way that she began her process of training at Harvard Business School.

On October 11, 2019, Siachoque announced that he paused his artistic life to enter the university and at first he was in Miami perfecting his English, but he did so well and he liked the academy so much that he has now entered Harvard University, the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo reported.

The Colombian, in conversation with the magazine Hello! The United States admitted that It is a difficult challenge but he assumes it with a positive attitude.

“Of course you have to work, of course you have to burn the midnight oil, as we say in Colombia, but it’s worth it, and we’re going for more. Let’s go for more! ”, She commented to Hello!

+ Known for soap opera

Catherine Siachoque became known in several Latin American countries for playing the shy and selfless Hilda in the telenovela series “Without breasts, there is paradise.”

In the Telemundo series, he shares the leading role with Carmen Villalobos, Majida Issa, Fabián Ríos and Carolina Gaitán.

His record ranges from comedy, such as the role he played in the play “Cage of the crazy”, to the melodramasuch as the role of a villain in the police thriller series ” Donde está Elisa “, which earned her the Tu Mundo award for best antagonistic actress.

The Colombian actress, who began her career in 1995 in telenovelas such as “Survive” and “Land of passions”, assured that she has never been afraid to accept the villain characters even if they earn the public’s hatred.