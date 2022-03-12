“It happens to us too”

2022-03-12

It was clear that Xavi Hernández’s press conference was going to talk about Real Madrid’s comeback against PSG. The Catalan DT commented and revealed what he did with Messi. Xavi also analyzed the duel against Osasuna on Sunday and gave a surprising statement about Ronald Araujo: “He is not from the house and it is difficult for him with the ball.” Donnarumma breaks the silence and sends a harsh letter after his mistake against Real Madrid “I hadn’t considered talking to Puyol or Mascherano. We can help you from within. He is the footballer who has improved the most since we’ve been here, especially with the ball. He has improved a lot. He makes tremendous game changes, he splits. The best solution is not always found because he had not trained him and he is not from the house but rather he came signed by Barça B. He is daring and it is an advantage for us”.

Is Aubameyang tired?

”It must be important and I was very tired. The three above and the interiors make a great effort. You have to dose it. It gives many possibilities. He has a goal, he is associated …. ”. Calculations for La Liga

“I don’t count. My account is tomorrow. We already missed points in El Sadar. I don’t think beyond. I don’t think about Galatasaray”. Galatasaray

”It’s a low-middle block issue, they defend well. But we have to maintain the intensity, they can’t beat us in intensity. We can’t lower it.” OFFICIAL: These are the new four changes in the Ballon d’Or rules And I add: ”We needed to attack better. That the 9 did not go down so much. We have analyzed it. There was no circulation. You have to be self-critical. The second time we were better”. Haaland and Mbappe

”They are hypotheses. I train the ones I have… Anyone wants important players. But they are hypotheses. For LaLiga it would be good if they came. And for the clubs. We would all grow.”

chances generated

”Being more effective changes the game. The rival has to open up and leave spaces. Getting ahead on the scoreboard is an important advantage”. Osasuna, next rival

”We have different solutions to the circumstances. We were also very good in Elche and it was a low block. Things have to be changed in relation to Galatasaray, but the goalkeeper was exceptional. We have solutions if they close behind”. Scandal in Paris: PSG owner furious about elimination and wants Neymar to leave match analysis

”Osasuna is a team that adapts to different systems, defending five, four, pressuring, waiting, reaching the wing, they don’t think about it, they have a lot of resources… It will be a difficult game because they are an intense and aggressive team and does not concede goal easily. Jagoba is doing an extraordinary job. He will cost. He comes with confidence after beating Villlareal”. Xavi revealed that he sent a message to Messi after the elimination of PSG. He recognized that the intensity of Madrid It was key in the duel. “I have sent encouragement to Messi. These are football situations, Real Madrid turned around with faith and desire and won the tie. The Champions is like that. It happens to us too. If you lower the intensity, they can beat us.”