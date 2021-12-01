it has 3 and they hide a symbolic meaning

Billie Eilish has succumbed to the craze of the moment, that for tattoos. He has three drawings made with indelible ink imprinted on the skin but, except for the one on his wrist, he has never shown them publicly: this is their symbolic meaning.

Billie Eilish she is one of the most loved and followed pop stars in the world but, despite her international success and numerous appearances on international red carpets, when she is in front of the spotlight she prefers not to talk about her private life. Unsurprisingly, then, he never revealed anything about the tattoos he had on his skin but recently made an exception. In an interview with Vanity Fair he said he had three tattoos (two of which are hidden and “secret”) and some of them also explained their symbolic meaning.

All Billie Eilish tattoos

Billie Eilish has a large tattoo on the side of her rib cage, what does it depict? According to the pop star he would be a “big boy”, even if he preferred never to show it in public. On his chest he has another “self-celebrating” one, that is an inscription that reads “Eilish” with which he wanted to pay homage to the success achieved in recent years. To comment on it, the singer simply said: “Yes, I love myself”. The last tattoo done is the one on the wrist that he let glimpse during one of the recent appearances on the red carpet, or two fairies embracing. Only today has she revealed its meaning: she took inspiration from a storybook she read as a child called Fairyopolis, it is thanks to this work that she understood that fairies are for her like guardian angels.

Billie Eilish shows off the tattoo on the red carpet

Billie Eilish wants to get tattooed again

During the interview Billie Eilish explained that she doesn’t particularly love tattoos, so much so that, if she went back, she probably wouldn’t do them again with the same lightness. Despite this, now he cannot go back and, rather than feel sorry for himself, he has decided he wants to imprint on the skin other designs with a symbolic meaning. Of course, she has no intention of completely covering her body with indelible ink, but at the moment she has achieved a certain self-confidence, so soon she will be doing another one (but probably always hidden). In short, the singer could not resist the craze of the moment: will she remain faithful to these last words?