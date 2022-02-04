it has 7 bathrooms and a swimming pool on the terrace

Ariana Grande sold her huge Hollywood Hills mansion for $ 14 million. What was the house like? Three floors, with 7 bathrooms, an entire floor dedicated to relaxation and a huge infinity pool on the terrace.

Ariana Grande she is one of the most loved singers in the world and fans have always been used to seeing her glamorous and elegant on the most coveted international stages. How many, however, have wondered where he lives, what is the place where he takes refuge after his spectacular performances? A little over a year ago, that is many months before the marriage with the real estate agent Dalton Gomez, she had moved into a mega mansion in Hollywood Hills. Despite being equipped with an array of luxury amenities and details, from 7 different bathrooms to an infinity pool, she decided to put it up for sale (at a staggering price of course).

Ariana Grande’s mansion (Photo by Noel Kleinman)

Ariana Grande’s mansion in the Hollywood hills

In June 2020, Ariana Grande bought a mansion in Hollywood Hills for $ 13.7 million, specifically in the Bird Streets neighborhood of Los Angeles. The house measures more than 900 square meters but are distributed over 3 floors, has 5 meters high ceilings and has 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, all decorated with modern and design furniture.

One of the windows overlooking the terrace

Being on the hills, it does not have a garden but “only” a huge terrace on which an infinity pool surrounded by very high flower beds has been installed, so as to obscure the view from the outside and preserve some privacy. Furthermore, each room is equipped with large windows that overlook the splendid views of Southern California.

Ariana Grande in one of the maxi salons

The main suite occupies an entire floor

The real gem of the villa is the main suite, it occupies the entire third floor and is equipped with a maxi walk-in closet with personalized wooden furniture. The master bathroom has floors, walls and tops with sinks embedded in the marble and a bathtub with hydromassage positioned in front of the wall window.

Ariana Grande in the kitchen

The first floor, on the other hand, is dedicated to relaxation: it is equipped with a wine cellar, a corner bar, a home cinema, a gym and a sauna. On the second floor, finally, there is the kitchen, which is vintage in style with full-wall furniture and pantries embedded in the marble. Ariana Grande, however, decided to sell the house for $ 14 million, apparently to buy a more secluded and smaller house on Bird Streets.